KOSÉ Eyes Transition to Holding Company Structure

November 11, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

Kose (JP:4922) has released an update.

KOSÉ Corporation is exploring a shift to a pure holding company structure to enhance competitiveness and corporate value, while strengthening governance. This strategic move aims to foster synergies, improve resource allocation, and increase flexibility, ultimately supporting KOSÉ’s growth ambitions in Japan and internationally.

