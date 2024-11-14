News & Insights

KOSÉ Corporation Unveils Major Organizational Changes

November 14, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kose (JP:4922) has released an update.

KOSÉ Corporation announced significant organizational changes effective January 1, 2025, aimed at strengthening its manufacturing operations and expanding its business presence in Europe and America. The company is restructuring its R&D and marketing divisions and consolidating department store operations in Japan to enhance service standardization and business proposals.

