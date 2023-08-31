Kose Corporation - ADR (KSRYY) Price Target Increased by 25.85% to 40.40

The average one-year price target for Kose Corporation - ADR (OTC:KSRYY) has been revised to 40.40 / share. This is an increase of 25.85% from the prior estimate of 32.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.89 to a high of 75.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 148.16% from the latest reported closing price of 16.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kose Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSRYY is 0.07%, a decrease of 32.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.97% to 127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 12.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSRYY by 31.31% over the last quarter.

MOSAX - MassMutual Select Overseas Fund holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 40.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSRYY by 43.30% over the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML International Equity Fund Class II holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSRYY by 29.39% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 7K shares.

Additional reading:

