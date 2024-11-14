KOSÉ Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Kose (JP:4922) has released an update.

KOSÉ Corporation has announced several executive appointments and personnel changes effective January 1, 2025, aimed at strengthening its management and business operations. Key changes include new roles for Atsuko Ogura, Takuya Mochida, and Taizo Meio, while several executives such as Isao Fujiwara and Akira Matsubara will retire from their current positions. These strategic moves signal KOSÉ’s commitment to enhancing leadership and operational effectiveness.

