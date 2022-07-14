KOS Stock Crowded With Sellers

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $4.885 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Kosmos Energy Ltd, the RSI reading has hit 29.6 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 38.2, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 33.7, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 48.2, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 41.5. A bullish investor could look at KOS's 29.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), KOS's low point in its 52 week range is $1.80 per share, with $8.485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.04. Kosmos Energy Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day.

