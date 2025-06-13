$KOS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KOS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,819,176 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KOS:
$KOS Insider Trading Activity
$KOS insiders have traded $KOS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW G INGLIS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 380,392 shares for an estimated $1,185,433.
- CHRISTOPHER JAMES BALL (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 223,482 shares for an estimated $695,878.
- NEALESH D. SHAH (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 213,193 shares for an estimated $664,380.
- RONALD W. GLASS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,915 shares for an estimated $115,071.
- JOSH R. MARION (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,877 shares for an estimated $114,952.
- JOHN DOUGLAS KELSO GRANT sold 27,923 shares for an estimated $50,540
$KOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $KOS stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 16,386,674 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,361,616
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 10,445,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,815,074
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC added 7,260,261 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,553,395
- EQUINOX PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,969,385 shares (+61.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,890,197
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 6,346,079 shares (+186.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,469,060
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,141,878 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,003,481
- NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC removed 5,689,552 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,972,178
$KOS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KOS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
