$KOS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KOS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,819,176 of trading volume.

$KOS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KOS:

$KOS insiders have traded $KOS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW G INGLIS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 380,392 shares for an estimated $1,185,433 .

. CHRISTOPHER JAMES BALL (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 223,482 shares for an estimated $695,878 .

. NEALESH D. SHAH (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 213,193 shares for an estimated $664,380 .

. RONALD W. GLASS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,915 shares for an estimated $115,071 .

. JOSH R. MARION (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,877 shares for an estimated $114,952 .

. JOHN DOUGLAS KELSO GRANT sold 27,923 shares for an estimated $50,540

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $KOS stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KOS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KOS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KOS forecast page.

You can track data on $KOS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.