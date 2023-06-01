KOS (LSE:KOS) Price Target Increased by 7.64% to 854.37

The average one-year price target for KOS (LSE:KOS) has been revised to 854.37 / share. This is an increase of 7.64% from the prior estimate of 793.75 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 707.97 to a high of 1,125.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.83% from the latest reported closing price of 491.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in KOS. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.33%, an increase of 16.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 493,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,684K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares, representing an increase of 67.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 234.84% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 18,750K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,412K shares, representing a decrease of 14.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 18,057K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,561K shares, representing a decrease of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 18,046K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,522K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 27,000.41% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 15,220K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

