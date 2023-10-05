KOS (LSE:KOS) Price Target Increased by 22.54% to 931.93

The average one-year price target for KOS (LSE:KOS) has been revised to 931.93 / share. This is an increase of 22.54% from the prior estimate of 760.50 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 759.08 to a high of 1,206.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.63% from the latest reported closing price of 595.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in KOS. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 495,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,037K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,684K shares, representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 106.47% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 19,648K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,750K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 19,119K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,046K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 21.99% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 18,306K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,057K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 21.43% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 14,494K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,951K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.