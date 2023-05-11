KOS (LSE:KOS) Price Target Decreased by 11.48% to 793.75

The average one-year price target for KOS (LSE:KOS) has been revised to 793.75 / share. This is an decrease of 11.48% from the prior estimate of 896.69 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 648.61 to a high of 1,110.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.71% from the latest reported closing price of 479.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in KOS. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.31%, an increase of 24.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 467,499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 21,412K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,734K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 11.89% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 20,561K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,619K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 18,046K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,522K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 27,000.41% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 15,514K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,148K shares, representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 10.36% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 13,951K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,576K shares, representing a decrease of 25.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 28.22% over the last quarter.

