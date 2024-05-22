Koryx Copper’s Strategic Financing and Share Consolidation

Koryx Copper (TSE:KRY) has released an update.

Koryx Copper Inc. is set to enhance its financial position through a $2 million non-brokered private placement and a strategic share consolidation, with proceeds aimed at advancing key copper projects in Namibia and Zambia, and bolstering general working capital. The company’s restructuring includes a share consolidation on a 1-for-5 basis, pending regulatory approval, which is expected to make its capital structure more attractive for future investment. This move is in line with Koryx’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market presence without altering its name or trading symbol.

