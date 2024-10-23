Koryx Copper Unveils Updated Resource Estimate

Koryx Copper (TSE:KRY) has released an update.

Koryx Copper has released a new technical report with an updated mineral resource estimate for its Haib Copper Project in Namibia. This advanced copper project, characterized by significant exploration history, is one of the few Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposits globally. The report is now available to the public, providing valuable insights into the potential of this strategic asset.

