News & Insights

Stocks

Koryx Copper Unveils Updated Resource Estimate

October 23, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Koryx Copper (TSE:KRY) has released an update.

Koryx Copper has released a new technical report with an updated mineral resource estimate for its Haib Copper Project in Namibia. This advanced copper project, characterized by significant exploration history, is one of the few Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposits globally. The report is now available to the public, providing valuable insights into the potential of this strategic asset.

For further insights into TSE:KRY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRYXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.