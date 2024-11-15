News & Insights

Stocks

Koryx Copper Advances Haib Project with New Funding

November 15, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Koryx Copper (TSE:KRY) has released an update.

Koryx Copper Inc. has successfully closed its third tranche of a private placement, raising a total of C$18 million to advance its flagship Haib Copper Project in Namibia. The company is making significant strides in development activities, including a new drill program and various specialist studies to enhance the economic feasibility of the project. These efforts aim to accelerate drilling and study activities, with hopes of proving the project’s technical and economic feasibility by 2025.

For further insights into TSE:KRY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRYXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.