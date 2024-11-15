Koryx Copper Advances Haib Project with New Funding

Koryx Copper (TSE:KRY) has released an update.

Koryx Copper Inc. has successfully closed its third tranche of a private placement, raising a total of C$18 million to advance its flagship Haib Copper Project in Namibia. The company is making significant strides in development activities, including a new drill program and various specialist studies to enhance the economic feasibility of the project. These efforts aim to accelerate drilling and study activities, with hopes of proving the project’s technical and economic feasibility by 2025.

