Korvest Ltd Secures Strong Support in AGM Results

Korvest Ltd successfully carried all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of performance rights, showcasing confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. Investors may find this a positive indicator of stability and future growth prospects.

