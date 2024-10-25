News & Insights

Korvest Ltd Secures Strong Support in AGM Results

Korvest Ltd. (AU:KOV) has released an update.

Korvest Ltd successfully carried all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of performance rights, showcasing confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. Investors may find this a positive indicator of stability and future growth prospects.

