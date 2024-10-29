News & Insights

Korvest Ltd Director Increases Performance Rights

October 29, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Korvest Ltd. (AU:KOV) has released an update.

Korvest Ltd has announced a change in the interest of its Director, Christian Hartwig, with an acquisition of 15,868 performance rights. This change, approved at the company’s Annual General Meeting, brings Hartwig’s total performance rights to 53,341, while his ordinary shares remain unchanged at 159,572. Such moves are often closely watched by investors as indicators of management’s confidence in the company’s future performance.

