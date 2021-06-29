Koru says to launch offer for 3.35% Unipol stake via reverse ABB

Adds details

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Investment vehicle Koru said on Tuesday it plans to buy 24 million ordinary shares, or a 3.35% stake, in Italy's financial group Unipol UNPI.MIthrough a reverse accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

Koru will offer a premium of up to 6.6% on Unipol's closing price on Tuesday, it said, adding the offering would be launched "immediately".

Milan-listed shares in Unipol closed up 1.1% at 4.315 euros.

"The transaction represents a medium-long term financial investment in Unipol" based on the company's performance and forecasts given as part of its 2019-2021 business plan, Koru said.

The vehicle said it reserved the right to accept offers for an aggregate number of shares lower than 24 million.

Koru - which is owned by Coop Alleanza 3.0, Cefla, Cooperare S.p.A., Nova Coop, Aurum S.p.A. and Copura – hired Equita SIM as sole bookrunner for the deal, it added.

Unipol declined to comment.

