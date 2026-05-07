KORU Medical Systems Q1 Net Loss Narrows On Revenue Growth; Reaffirms FY26 Guidance; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (KRMD), a medical technology company, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, with 22% revenue growth. In addition, the firm reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance.

Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercialises subcutaneous infusion solutions primarily for the drug delivery market.

First Quarter Results and FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, Net loss shrank to $0.8 million or $0.02 per share from $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share in the prior year.

Total net revenue increased $2.1 million, or 22.1%, to $11.8 million compared to $9.6 million in the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $8.8 million.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the firm reiterated net revenue in the range of $47.5 million and $50.0 million, representing growth of 15% - 22%, and gross margin between 61% - 63%.

KRMD has traded between $2.62 and $6.60 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $4.33.

Following the news, KRMD is up 10.73% at $4.44.

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