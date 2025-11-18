KORU Medical To Seek FDA Clearance For FreedomEDGE Infusion System In Q4 2025/Q1 2026

(RTTNews) - KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (KRMD) is planning to submit a 510(k) application to the FDA for its FreedomEDGE Syringe Infusion System in the fourth quarter of 2025 or in the first quarter of 2026. The submission will seek clearance for use of the device with a commercialized oncology drug.

The FreedomEDGE Infusion System is designed to enable, simplify, and enhance the delivery of large-volume subcutaneous drugs, supporting volumes from 5 mL to 50 mL+. It has been market-proven with over 15 years of patient self-administration, more than 45,000 patients, and 2 million infusions annually across 30+ countries.

The company will be presenting promising data from its multicentre study of the FreedomEDGE Syringe Infusion System will be presented at the ESID/EHA/SIOPE Focused Symposium, held November 18-20, 2025, in Vienna, Austria.

The study, titled "Comparing Mechanical Pump and Manual Push for Short-Duration Subcutaneous Infusions: A Nursing Preference Survey Study," highlights results from a multicenter evaluation conducted by KORU Medical across nine hospitals in Denmark.

The study compared FreedomEDGE Infusion System with traditional manual push techniques for short-duration subcutaneous infusion in oncology and immunology settings.

Results from the evaluation demonstrated strong outcomes like high nurse satisfaction, high patient satisfaction and a 97% recommendation rate.

Brent Rutland, KORU Medical's Vice President, Global Medical and Clinical Affairs, said the insights from this multicentre study highlight the company's commitment to advancing subcutaneous infusion technologies, noting that the FreedomEDGE System offers a scalable, hands-free alternative that improves workflow efficiency while maintaining patient comfort.

KRMD has traded in the range of $4.32 to $4.57 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $4.49, up 3.94 %.

