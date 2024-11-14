Koru Medical price target raised to $5 from $4 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Koru Medical (KRMD) to $5 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes Koru Medical reported Q3 ahead of expectations, with guidance raised and importantly, cash flow breakeven reiterated for Q4.
