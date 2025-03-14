News & Insights

BioTech
KRRO

Korro Bio's KRRO-110 Receives Orphan Drug Designation From FDA For Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

March 14, 2025 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced Friday that it has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA for its investigational medicine, KRRO-110, for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency or AATD.

This designation recognizes the potential of KRRO-110 to treat both liver and lung manifestations of AATD, a rare genetic disorder.

The drug is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2a REWRITE clinical study, with the first two single ascending dose cohorts in healthy adult volunteers having been completed.

An interim readout of the data is expected in the second half of 2025.

Orphan drug designation provides various development incentives, including tax credits for clinical testing and potential market exclusivity upon FDA approval.

KRRO-110 is the first RNA editing development candidate from Korro's OPERATM platform, with the potential to offer a differentiated treatment for AATD patients.

This milestone marks an important step for Korro as it advances its RNA editing platform in the development of genetic medicines for rare diseases like AATD.

Currently, KRRO is trading at $24.59, down by 0.28 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KRRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.