Korro Bio price target raised to $105 from $95 at RBC Capital

October 21, 2024 — 10:31 am EDT

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Korro Bio (KRRO) to $105 from $95 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes that RNA editing data from Wave Life Sciences (WVE) is fantastic news for the broader field, as the bear thesis is officially off the table, also stating that Korro management is impressed by early onset of action, durable effect, and clean safety, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wave Life Sciences is ahead, but RBC maintains that Korro is the better way to play RNA editing given unconstrained economics, the firm added.

