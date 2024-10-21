Korro Bio price target raised to $105 from $95 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Korro Bio (KRRO) to $105 from $95 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes that RNA editing data from Wave Life Sciences (WVE) is fantastic news for the broader field, as the bear thesis is officially off the table, also stating that Korro management is impressed by early onset of action, durable effect, and clean safety, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wave Life Sciences is ahead, but RBC maintains that Korro is the better way to play RNA editing given unconstrained economics, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KRRO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.