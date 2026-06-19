Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) Soars 17.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) shares ended the last trading session 17.6% higher at $12.99. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Korro Bio’s stock price gain is likely attributable to investor optimism about the company's RNA-editing platform and pipeline progress. KRRO-121, Korro Bio's lead RNA-editing candidate, is being developed for the treatment of hyperammonemia, including patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). The company has also expanded its pipeline with KRRO-111, an RNA-editing therapy being developed for the potential treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). The investigational candidate uses the company's proprietary OPERA RNA-editing platform to correct the disease-causing mutation in AAT mRNA within liver cells by harnessing the body's natural ADAR enzyme, with the goal of restoring normal alpha-1 antitrypsin protein production.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +43.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.5 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Korro Bio, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on KRRO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Korro Bio, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), finished the last trading session 0.4% lower at $16.21. AMRX has returned 33.1% over the past month.

For Amneal, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.24. This represents a change of -4% from what the company reported a year ago. Amneal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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