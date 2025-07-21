Korro Bio Announces EMA Orphan Drug Designation For KRRO-110

(RTTNews) - Korro Bio (KRRO) announced that it has been granted orphan drug designation by the European Medicines Agency Committee, who adopted a positive opinion on KRRO-110, Korro's investigational medicine for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

"The EMA orphan drug designation for KRRO-110 is a significant milestone for Korro and highlights an urgent need to bring innovative solutions to people with AATD seeking new, disease-modifying therapies," said Kemi Olugemo, Chief Medical Officer at Korro.

In March 2025, KRRO-110 received orphan drug designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of AATD.

