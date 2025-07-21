BioTech
KRRO

Korro Bio Announces EMA Orphan Drug Designation For KRRO-110

July 21, 2025 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Korro Bio (KRRO) announced that it has been granted orphan drug designation by the European Medicines Agency Committee, who adopted a positive opinion on KRRO-110, Korro's investigational medicine for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

"The EMA orphan drug designation for KRRO-110 is a significant milestone for Korro and highlights an urgent need to bring innovative solutions to people with AATD seeking new, disease-modifying therapies," said Kemi Olugemo, Chief Medical Officer at Korro.

In March 2025, KRRO-110 received orphan drug designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of AATD.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KRRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.