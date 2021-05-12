Kornit Digital's (NASDAQ:KRNT) Wonderful 900% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) share price down 15% in the last month. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 900% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Kornit Digital actually saw its EPS drop 5.1% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

In contrast revenue growth of 15% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Kornit Digital is growing, a real positive. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:KRNT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Kornit Digital will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kornit Digital shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 202% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 58% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Kornit Digital is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

