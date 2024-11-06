News & Insights

Kornit Digital Sees Profitability with Growing Platform Adoption

November 06, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Kornit Digital (KRNT) has released an update.

Kornit Digital reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $50.7 million, showing a significant turnaround with a non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million compared to a loss last year. Their innovative platforms, Apollo and Atlas MAX, are increasingly adopted, enhancing their market position in digital textile production. The company has also returned to adjusted EBITDA profitability, signaling positive operational progress.

