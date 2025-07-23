Kornit Digital Scheduled to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 6

Kornit Digital will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, followed by a conference call at 8:30 am ET.

$KRNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $KRNT stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KRNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KRNT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

$KRNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KRNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Troy Jensen from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $39.0 on 02/13/2025

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, prior to the market open.





The Company will host anearnings conference calland webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 8:30 am ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit’s website,



www.kornit.com



, in the



"Investors"



section.





The dial-in information for the live call is:











Live Call:



1-800-579-2543 or 1-785-424-1789







Israel Troll Free:



180-925-6145







Conference ID:



KORNIT









A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in, available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 20, 2025.







Replay:



1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671







Replay ID:



11159631







About Kornit Digital







Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit



www.kornit.com



.







Investor Contact:







Jared Maymon





Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance







Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com





