Kornit Digital reports Q3 EPS 11c, consensus 7c

November 06, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $50.732M, consensus $50.47M. “I am very pleased with the operational progress we achieved this quarter. We delivered gross margin expansion, returned to adjusted EBITDA profitability, and maintained positive cash generation as planned,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. He continued, “Our unsurpassed Apollo and MAX-powered products combined with our revamped go-to-market and our All-Inclusive-Click model are already expanding our serviceable market. This quarter we announced new customers such as Print Palace and Custom Ink that have chosen Kornit to shift their production from screen to digital-direct-to-garment. We are simultaneously seeing signs of a return to a growth-focused mindset from our core market with customers such as Monster Digital, Mad Engine Global and DO Apparel, all of whom have announced expansion of their on-demand digital production fleets with Kornit.”

