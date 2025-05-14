Kornit Digital Reports First Quarter 2025 Results: Revenues at $46.5 Million with Non-GAAP Net Income of $0.6 Million

Kornit Digital reported Q1 2025 revenues of $46.5 million, with a GAAP net loss of $5.1 million and non-GAAP income of $0.6 million.

Kornit Digital Ltd. reported first quarter revenues of $46.5 million for the period ending March 31, 2025, reflecting growth from $43.8 million in the previous year. The company experienced a GAAP net loss of $5.1 million, a substantial reduction from a loss of $13.2 million in the same quarter last year, while achieving a non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million. Kornit emphasized its robust cash generation from operations and noted the successful adoption of its new AIC business model, which contributed to an annual recurring revenue of $14.5 million. CEO Ronen Samuel highlighted the significant market opportunity for the company's Apollo platform, aimed at transforming the fashion industry. For the second quarter, Kornit projects revenues between $49 million and $55 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of negative 4% to 4%.

Potential Positives

First quarter revenues increased to $46.5 million, showing a positive growth compared to $43.8 million in the prior year period.

Notably improved gross profit margins, with GAAP gross profit margin reaching 42.6% compared to 32.3% in the previous year.

Non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million marks a significant turnaround from a non-GAAP net loss of $5.3 million in the prior year's first quarter.

Reported annual recurring revenue from AIC contracts of $14.5 million indicates strong initial adoption of the new business model.

Potential Negatives

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.1 million, indicating the company is still in a loss position despite revenue growth.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2025 was negative 8.4%, suggesting ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

Second quarter revenue guidance is expected to range only between $49 million to $55 million, indicating limited growth expectations in the near term.

FAQ

What were Kornit Digital's first quarter 2025 revenues?

Kornit Digital reported first quarter revenues of $46.5 million, in line with previous guidance.

Did Kornit Digital experience a net loss in Q1 2025?

Yes, Kornit Digital reported a GAAP net loss of $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.

What is Kornit Digital's annual recurring revenue from AIC contracts?

Kornit Digital reported annual recurring revenue of $14.5 million from AIC contracts, indicating strong initial adoption.

What does Kornit Digital expect for Q2 2025 revenue?

Kornit Digital anticipates revenues between $49 million and $55 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did Kornit Digital's gross profit margin change in Q1 2025?

The GAAP gross profit margin rose to 42.6% in Q1 2025, compared to 32.3% in the prior year period.

First quarter revenues of $46.5 million, in line with previous guidance



First quarter GAAP net loss of $5.1 million; non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million



Continued to generate cash from operations, demonstrating disciplined execution



Reported annual recurring revenue from AIC contracts of $14.5 million, reflecting strong initial adoption of this new business model







ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We delivered to our commitments in Q1, even as we operated in an uncertain macro environment,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. “The apparel industry is undergoing significant disruption, and there has never been a better moment for Kornit to lead. Apollo combined with our AIC model is delivering robust impressions growth and unlocking the mass production segment which represents an estimated SAM of 4.5 billion impressions.”





Mr. Samuel concluded, “The opportunity ahead is enormous, and Kornit is advancing with clarity, conviction, and purpose. We are playing offense and leading this transformation of how fashion is created, consumed, and delivered.”







First Quarter 2025 Results of Operations









Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $46.5 million compared with $43.8 million in the prior year period.











GAAP gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 42.6% compared with 32.3% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 45.2% compared with 37.5% in the prior year period.











GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $31.9 million compared with $32.4 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses increased by 1% to $27.4 million compared with the prior year period.











GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.1 million, or ($0.11) per basic share, compared with net loss of $13.2 million, or ($0.28) per basic share, for the first quarter of 2024.











Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $5.3 million, or ($0.11) per basic share, for the first quarter of 2024.











Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.9 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2025 was negative 8.4% compared with negative 17.9% for the first quarter of 2024.













Second Quarter 2025 Guidance







For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $49 million to $55 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between negative 4% and 4%.







First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information







The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.







A live webcast of the call



can be accessed at



ir.kornit.com



. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The international number is 1 809 406 247.







To listen to a replay



of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter access ID 13753164. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on May 28, 2025. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.







About Kornit Digital







Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit



www.kornit.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure







The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.





The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.





The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.





The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.







Investor Contact:







Jared Maymon





Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance







Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com





















KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

















AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(U.S. dollars in thousands)

































March 31,













December 31,

























2025













2024

























(Unaudited)













(Audited)

















ASSETS































CURRENT ASSETS:





























Cash and cash equivalents









$ 56,029









$ 35,003













Short-term bank deposit









226,934









205,934













Marketable securities









169,107









222,937













Trade receivables, net









61,411









65,459













Inventory









57,617









60,342













Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses









27,079









25,714













Total current assets









598,177









615,389









































LONG-TERM ASSETS:





























Marketable securities









61,078









48,086













Deposits and other long-term assets









10,855









10,542













Severance pay fund









305









306













Property,plant and equipment, net









63,122









59,222













Operating lease right-of-use assets









18,738









19,054













Intangible assets, net









5,339









5,721













Goodwill









29,164









29,164













Total long-term assets









188,601









172,095











































Total assets











786,778









787,484







































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































CURRENT LIABILITIES:





























Trade payables









5,897









9,019













Employees and payroll accruals









14,216









13,101













Deferred revenues and advances from customers









1,793









2,339













Operating lease liabilities









3,249









3,311













Other payables and accrued expenses









24,975









16,561













Total current liabilities









50,130









44,331









































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





























Accrued severance pay









1,021









1,051













Operating lease liabilities









14,651









15,065













Other long-term liabilities









154









138













Total long-term liabilities









15,826









16,254









































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









720,822









726,899











































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$ 786,778









$ 787,484



























































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.













AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)























Three Months Ended





















March 31,

























2025





















2024

























(Unaudited)







































Revenues

























Products





$





33,865













$





29,013

















Services









12,592

















14,763

















Total revenues









46,457

















43,776









































Cost of revenues

























Products









15,613

















15,691

















Services









11,044

















13,946

















Total cost of revenues









26,657

















29,637









































Gross profit









19,800

















14,139









































Operating expenses:

























Research and development, net









9,278

















11,352

















Sales and marketing









14,949

















13,796

















General and administrative









7,644

















7,277

















Total operating expenses









31,871

















32,425









































Operating loss









(12,071





)













(18,286





)





































Financial income, net









7,383

















5,346

















Loss before taxes on income









(4,688





)













(12,940





)





































Taxes on income









371

















259

















Net loss





$





(5,059





)









$





(13,199





)





































Basic loss per share





$





(0.11





)









$





(0.28





)





























































Weighted average number of shares

























used in computing basic net loss per share









45,801,003

















47,611,456



































































Diluted loss per share







$





(0.11





)









$





(0.28





)





























































Weighted average number of shares

























used in computing diluted net loss per share









45,801,003

















47,611,456











































































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

















AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)























































Three Months Ended





























March 31,

































2025





















2024

































(Unaudited)



















































Revenues





$





46,457













$





43,776





















































































GAAP cost of revenues





$





26,657













$





29,637





















Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)









(519





)













(502





)

















Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)









(395





)













(419





)

















Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2)









(148





)













(265





)

















Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2)









(160





)













(160





)

















Restructuring expenses (3)









-

















(914





)

















Non-GAAP cost of revenues





$





25,435













$





27,377





















































































GAAP gross profit





$





19,800













$





14,139





















Gross profit adjustments









1,222

















2,260





















Non-GAAP gross profit





$





21,022













$





16,399





















































































GAAP operating expenses





$





31,871













$





32,425





















Share-based compensation (1)









(4,406





)













(4,527





)

















Intangible assets amortization (2)









(74





)













(88





)

















Restructuring expenses (3)









-

















(757





)

















Non-GAAP operating expenses





$





27,391













$





27,053





















































































GAAP Financial income, net





$





7,383













$





5,346





















Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842









(43





)













385





















Non-GAAP Financial income , net





$





7,340













$





5,731





















































































GAAP Taxes on income





$





371













$





259





















Non-cash deferred tax income









-

















87





















Non-GAAP Taxes on income





$





371













$





346





















































































GAAP Net loss





$





(5,059





)









$





(13,199





)

















Share-based compensation (1)









5,320

















5,448





















Intangible assets amortization (2)









382

















513





















Restructuring expenses (3)









-

















1,671





















Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842









(43





)













385





















Non-cash deferred tax income









-

















(87





)

















Non-GAAP net income (loss)





$





600













$





(5,269





)

















































GAAP diluted loss per share





$





(0.11





)









$





(0.28





)

















































Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share





$





0.01













$





(0.11





)

















































Weighted average number of shares





























































Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share









45,801,003

















47,611,456





















































Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share









46,355,596

















47,611,456





















































































(1) Share-based compensation

































Cost of product revenues





$





519













$





502

























Cost of service revenues









395

















419

























Research and development









1,202

















1,295

























Sales and marketing









1,537

















1,582

























General and administrative









1,667

















1,650





























$





5,320













$





5,448





















(2) Intangible assets amortization

































Cost of product revenues





$





148













$





265

























Cost of service revenues









160

















160

























Sales and marketing









74

















88





























$





382













$





513





















































(3) Restructuring expenses

































Cost of product revenues





$





-













$





865

























Cost of service revenues









-

















49

























Research and development









-

















235

























Sales and marketing









-

















190

























General and administrative









-

















332





























$





-













$





1,671







































































































































































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

















AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

















(U.S. dollars in thousands)

































Three Months Ended

























March 31,





























2025





















2024





























(Unaudited)





















Cash flows from operating activities:



























































Net loss





$





(5,059





)









$





(13,199





)

















Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization









2,846

















3,324





















Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues









-

















3,586





















Share-based compensation









5,320

















5,448





















Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net









(304





)













(7





)

















Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities









(22





)













-























Change in operating assets and liabilities:































Trade receivables, net









4,048

















12,905





















Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses









(1,365





)













514





















Inventory









2,320

















(96





)

















Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net









(160





)













(87





)

















Deposits and other long term assets









(313





)













(708





)

















Trade payables









(5,310





)













(3,765





)

















Employees and payroll accruals









2,092

















(1,152





)

















Deferred revenues and advances from customers









(546





)













(308





)

















Other payables and accrued expenses









2,230

















(2,313





)

















Accrued severance pay, net









(29





)













(32





)

















Other long - term liabilities









16

















(86





)

















Net cash provided by operating activities









5,764

















4,024



















































Cash flows from investing activities:



























































Purchase of property, plant and equipment









(3,771





)













(1,284





)

















Proceeds from investment in short-term bank deposits, net









(21,000





)













(24,397





)

















Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities









2,800

















3,494





















Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities









65,320

















11,298





















Investment in marketable securities









(25,815





)













(18,017





)

















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









17,534

















(28,906





)







































































































Cash flows from financing activities:



























































Exercise of employee stock options









529

















-





















Payments related to shares withheld for taxes









(977





)













(594





)

















Repurchase of ordinary shares









(1,824





)













(7,628





)

















Net cash used in financing activities









(2,272





)













(8,222





)





































































































Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









21,026

















(33,104





)

















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period









35,003

















39,605





















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period





$





56,029













$





6,501









































































































Non-cash investing and financing activities:

























































Purchase of property and equipment on credit









2,435

















92





















Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment and Equipment on lease









405

















946





















Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory









-

















154





















Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets









522

















(1,746





)











































































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

















AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA















(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)























































Three Months Ended





























March 31,

































2025





















2024

































(Unaudited)



















































GAAP Revenues









$





46,457













$





43,776





















































GAAP Net loss













(5,059





)













(13,199





)

















Taxes on income













371

















259





















Financial income













(7,383





)













(5,346





)

















Share-based compensation













5,320

















5,448





















Intangible assets amortization













382

















513





















Restructuring expenses













-

















1,671





















Non-GAAP Operating loss













(6,369





)













(10,654





)

















Depreciation













2,464

















2,811





















Adjusted EBITDA









$





(3,905





)









$





(7,843





)











































