Kornit Digital price target raised to $33 from $27 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm raised the firm’s price target on Kornit Digital (KRNT) to $33 from $27 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says that for the first time in 2.5 years, Kornit is likely to return to revenue growth in Q4. Following several years of industry capacity digestion and too many negative revisions to count, Craig-Hallum believes “we are on the cusp of a meaningful reacceleration in FY25 and beyond.”

