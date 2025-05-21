Kornit Digital Partners with MAS Holdings to Enhance Sustainable Fashion Production Solutions

Kornit Digital partners with MAS Holdings to enhance sustainable, on-demand fashion production and supply chain efficiency.

Kornit Digital Ltd., a leader in sustainable digital fashion and textile production, has formed a strategic partnership with MAS Holdings through its subsidiary MAS ACME USA, aimed at revolutionizing supply chain management for sustainable fashion brands. The collaboration will enable MAS's customers to adopt on-demand production models that enhance sustainability and profitability while addressing issues of overproduction and inefficiency in traditional supply chains. By combining Kornit’s on-demand production technology with MAS’s expertise in supply chain orchestration, the partnership promises improved responsiveness, inventory management, and reduced waste for retailers. This initiative is positioned as a transformative solution for the fashion industry, providing a pathway towards more agile and environmentally responsible production practices.

Potential Positives

Kornit Digital has formed a strategic partnership with MAS Holdings, a leading global player in fashion manufacturing, which enhances its market visibility and credibility in the industry.

The partnership aims to address significant issues in the fashion industry, such as overproduction and supply chain inefficiencies, positioning Kornit as a key innovator in sustainable fashion production.

The agreement supports on-demand production capabilities, allowing brands to maximize working capital efficiency and respond rapidly to market trends, which could lead to increased sales and profitability for Kornit’s clients.

This collaboration emphasizes a shared commitment to sustainability, enhancing Kornit's brand image and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and businesses.

Potential Negatives

While the partnership with MAS Holdings enhances Kornit's market positioning, it also indicates Kornit's need for collaboration to navigate significant inefficiencies in the fashion industry, suggesting underlying vulnerabilities in their current operations.



The reliance on MAS ACME USA for supply chain orchestration may raise concerns about Kornit's own capabilities in managing efficient production and distribution independently, potentially affecting investor confidence.



The press release emphasizes the urgency for change in the fashion supply chain, hinting at the acute challenges facing the industry that Kornit aims to address, which could reflect poorly on current industry practices and Kornit's role within it.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Kornit Digital and MAS Holdings?

Kornit Digital has signed a strategic partnership with MAS Holdings to enhance sustainable, on-demand fashion production.

How will this partnership benefit fashion brands?

The partnership allows brands to optimize inventory, reduce waste, and improve profitability through agile, data-driven production.

What challenges does this partnership address in the fashion industry?

This agreement addresses overproduction, markdowns, and supply chain inefficiencies in the fashion sector.

What advantages does onshore supply chain flexibility provide?

Onshore supply chain flexibility enables quicker production response times and reduces long lead times common in traditional supply chains.

How does Kornit Digital support sustainability in fashion?

Kornit's digital on-demand production model promotes sustainability by minimizing waste and avoiding extensive inventories.

$KRNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $KRNT stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KRNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KRNT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT)



(“Kornit” or the “Company”),



a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, signed a strategic partnership with MAS Holdings via subsidiary MAS ACME USA—a holistic, supply chain orchestration hub, located in North America to serve sustainable fashion and apparel brands. The deal will empower MAS customers, retailers, and brands, to quickly realize the vision of data-driven fashion production and become both more sustainable and profitable.





The commercial agreement directly aligns Kornit with MAS Holdings - a global leader in fashion and sportswear apparel manufacturing, delivering end-to-end supply chain orchestration and operational excellence. MAS is the largest apparel technology company in South Asia, collaborating with brands like Victoria's Secret, PVH, Gap, Marks & Spencer, and Nike.





This agreement formalizes the partners’ commitment to building a viable production alternative for an industry plagued by overproduction, unplanned markdowns, and supply chain inefficiencies. Uniting Kornit’s digital on-demand production prowess with MAS’ supply chain excellence and precision data diagnostics allows brands to avoid missing sales, respond with weekly, US production runs to optimize inventory levels at retail, all while minimizing waste, maximizing full-price sell-through, and freeing up working capital.





“Fashion is the world’s oldest, largest, most complex supply chain, yet it is fundamentally broken and riddled with inefficiency—we believe the need for change is urgent. This strategic agreement offers the industry a proven alternative to overproduction, waste, and disrupted supply chains,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “Kornit and MAS ACME USA share a common thread, a commitment to ‘make fashion better.’ I am delighted to see Kornit’s industry-leading on-demand solutions paired with MAS’ pioneering approach to supply chains and manufacturing data diagnostics. Together, we unlock what the industry needs – a clear pathway to more responsible, profitable, and agile fashion production.”





The strategic agreement provides brands and retailers with key benefits:









On-Shore Supply Chain Flexibility



eliminates the lack of responsiveness and long-lead times inherent in traditional fashion supply chains. Instead, enabling agile, local on-demand production to produce only what is needed, when and where it is required.



eliminates the lack of responsiveness and long-lead times inherent in traditional fashion supply chains. Instead, enabling agile, local on-demand production to produce only what is needed, when and where it is required.





Maximize Working Capital Efficiency and Profits



by enabling brands to react rapidly to market trends that generate higher revenues through fewer missed sales and markdowns, with lower inventory carrying costs.



by enabling brands to react rapidly to market trends that generate higher revenues through fewer missed sales and markdowns, with lower inventory carrying costs.





Truly Sustainable Growth



through a more responsible data-driven, on-demand production model that all stakeholders value. A solution that delights consumers with in-stock availability without needing costly, extensive inventories, profoundly reducing waste and costs.











“MAS ACME USA has demonstrated the power of end-to-end supply chain data diagnostics for our large brand and retailer clients, modeling how they can optimize their manufacturing strategy and increase profits by postponing a portion of production until much later, when the demand forecast is most accurate. Kornit’s digital production systems were exactly the solution we needed to realize our vision of onshore, fully demand driven production to meet the market needs expeditiously,” said Brad Ballentine, CEO of MAS ACME USA. “From the moment I met the Kornit team and experienced the power and quality of their solutions, I knew they were the right partner for us. We share a common vision to build a global supply chain capability that offers unprecedented flexibility and the power to transform the fashion industry into a smarter, more efficient engine. We are thrilled to announce this agreement and excited to start digital production for our customers in the US market.”







About Kornit Digital







Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit



www.kornit.com



.







About MAS ACME USA







MAS ACME USA is not simply another division of MAS Holdings. It is a strategic orchestration hub, channeling MAS’ global expertise into end-to-end supply chain transformation. By integrating diagnostics, postponement, and precision, MAS ACME USA helps brands respond to demand – not just predict it. Its US presence accelerates responsiveness and operational agility, enabling a smarter, faster, and more flexible supply network through onshore and nearshore operations. Ultimately, MAS ACME USA demonstrates how scale and agility can coexist – proving that sustainable profitability is a roadmap already in motion.







Kornit Media Contacts







Craig Librett





Public Relations







Craig.librett@kornit.com







Ingrid Van Loocke





Public Relations – Europe







ingrid@pr4u.be









MAS ACME Media Contact







Surein Wijeyeratne





Director - Corporate Communications





MAS Holdings (Private) Limited







SureinW@masholdings.com





