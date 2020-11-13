Kornit Digital Ltd. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Kornit Digital beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$57m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 12%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:KRNT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Kornit Digital's five analysts is for revenues of US$246.8m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 45% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Kornit Digital forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.50 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$239.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.48 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Kornit Digital 12% to US$73.67on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Kornit Digital, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$80.00 and the most bearish at US$65.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Kornit Digital's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Kornit Digital's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 45% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 15%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.3% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Kornit Digital to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Kornit Digital following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Kornit Digital. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Kornit Digital analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kornit Digital that you should be aware of.

