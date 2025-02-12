Kornit Digital Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenue of $60.7 Million and Positive EBITDA, Setting Stage for Growth in 2025

Kornit Digital reported Q4 2024 revenues of $60.7 million, with positive net income and strong cash flow.
Kornit Digital Ltd. reported fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million, aligned with previous guidance, and a GAAP net income of $2.2 million, marking a significant recovery from a net loss of $22.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company also achieved non-GAAP net income of $8.7 million and positive EBITDA, supported by improvements in gross profit margins. Highlighting the successful performance of their Apollo platform, Kornit delivered 15 systems in 2024, receiving positive customer feedback. For the full year, total revenue was $203.8 million, down from $219.8 million in 2023, largely due to decreased system sales, but the company managed a notable reduction in operating expenses. Looking ahead, Kornit expects to generate first-quarter revenues between $45.5 million and $49.5 million and is focused on executing its strategies for profitable growth in 2025.
Potential Positives
- Fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million represent growth from $56.6 million in the prior year period, indicating a positive trajectory for the company.
- GAAP net income of $2.2 million for the fourth quarter, a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $22.9 million in the same quarter last year.
- Successful delivery of 15 Apollo systems, with excellent customer feedback, highlighting the company's focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.
- Achieved positive EBITDA and strong cash flow from operating activities for both Q4 and the full year 2024, underscoring improved financial health and operational efficiency.
Potential Negatives
- Fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million and full year revenues of $203.8 million represent a decline compared to the prior year's figures, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales growth.
- The company reported a full year GAAP net loss of $16.8 million, which, despite being an improvement over the previous year, still signifies a substantial financial loss.
- First quarter of 2025 guidance suggests revenues will decline further to a range of $45.5 million to $49.5 million, along with a projected negative adjusted EBITDA margin between –9% to –4%, indicating ongoing operational challenges.
FAQ
What were Kornit Digital's fourth quarter revenues for 2024?
Kornit Digital reported fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million, aligning with previous guidance.
How much was Kornit Digital's GAAP net income in Q4 2024?
The GAAP net income for Kornit Digital in Q4 2024 was $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $22.9 million in Q4 2023.
What is Kornit Digital's outlook for 2025?
Kornit Digital aims for profitable growth in 2025, focusing on execution of the strong foundation built in 2024.
Did Kornit Digital achieve positive EBITDA in 2024?
Yes, Kornit Digital achieved positive EBITDA for both Q4 and the full year 2024, reporting adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million in Q4.
What were Kornit Digital's total revenues for the full year 2024?
Total revenue for Kornit Digital for the full year 2024 was $203.8 million, a decrease from $219.8 million in 2023.
Full Release
Fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million, in line with previous guidance
Fourth quarter GAAP net income of $2.2 million; non-GAAP net income of $8.7 million
Successfully delivered positive EBITDA and strong cash flow from operating activities in both Q4 and for the full year 2024
Breakthrough innovations and continued momentum across our markets set the stage for profitable growth in 2025
ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
“Our fourth quarter performance was fueled by a successful peak season and growing impressions across our key customers,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. “One of the most exciting highlights of Q4 was the Apollo platform’s performance. Having delivered 15 Apollo systems throughout the year, with most becoming fully operational during this critical period, customer feedback has been excellent, reinforcing Apollo’s role as a key enabler of mass-scale digital production.”
Mr. Samuel continued that “at the beginning of 2024, we set clear objectives: return to positive EBITDA, generate meaningful cash flow, and establish a scalable, disciplined model that fuels long-term expansion. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our teams, I am pleased to report that we not only delivered on these goals but also introduced game-changing innovations, strengthened our market position, and expanded into new strategic adjacencies.”
Mr. Samuel concluded, “As we stated in our last call, 2025 is about execution—translating the strong foundation built in 2024 into scalable, profitable growth, strengthening our market leadership and driving the industry forward with our innovative solutions and business models.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results of Operations
Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $60.7 million compared with $56.6 million in the prior year period, due primarily to growth in products revenue.
GAAP gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 51.3% compared with 25.8% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 55.1% compared with 48.6% in the prior year period.
GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $32.3 million compared with $42.4 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 6.9% to $28.0 million compared with the prior year period.
GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million, or $0.05 basic and diluted per share, compared with net loss of $22.9 million, or ($0.48) basic and diluted per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million, or $0.18 basic and diluted per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per basic share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.4 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.8% compared with 0.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Full Year 2024 Results of Operations
Total revenue for the full year 2024 was $203.8 million compared with $219.8 million in the prior year, due primarily to lower systems revenue.
GAAP gross profit margin for the full year 2024 was 45.0% compared with 30.5% in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 48.6% compared with 38.4% in the prior year.
GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2024 were $129.1 million compared with $154.5 million in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 14.0% to $109.8 million compared with the prior year.
GAAP net loss for the full year 2024 was $16.8 million, or ($0.35) basic and diluted per share, compared with net loss of $64.4 million, or ($1.31) basic and diluted per share, for the full year 2023.
Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $10.1 million, or non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.21 and $0.20, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $20.4 million, or ($0.42) basic and diluted per share, for the full year 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was $0.3 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $30.9 million for the full year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 was 0.2% compared with –14.0% for the full year 2023.
First Quarter 2025 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $45.5 million to $49.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between –9% to –4% of revenue.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.
A live webcast of the call
can be accessed at
ir.kornit.com
. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247.
To listen to a replay
of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter confirmation code 13751316. The telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on February 26, 2025. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit
www.kornit.com
.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure
The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.
The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.
The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Investor Contact:
Jared Maymon
Global Head of Investor Relations
Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35,003
$
39,605
Short-term bank deposit
205,934
235,600
Marketable securities
222,937
57,292
Trade receivables, net
65,459
93,632
Inventory
60,342
67,712
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
25,714
28,546
Total current assets
615,389
522,387
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Marketable securities
48,086
223,203
Deposits and other long-term assets
10,542
8,209
Severance pay fund
306
283
Property, plant and equipment, net
45,342
50,905
Equipment on lease, net
13,880
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets
19,054
23,782
Intangible assets, net
5,721
7,647
Goodwill
29,164
29,164
Total long-term assets
172,095
343,193
Total assets
787,484
865,580
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
9,019
6,936
Employees and payroll accruals
13,101
12,121
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
2,339
2,158
Operating lease liabilities
3,311
5,073
Other payables and accrued expenses
16,561
23,814
Total current liabilities
44,331
50,102
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay
1,051
1,080
Operating lease liabilities
15,065
18,533
Other long-term liabilities
138
198
Total long-term liabilities
16,254
19,811
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
726,899
795,667
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
787,484
$
865,580
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenues
Products
$
47,711
$
43,573
$
148,086
$
161,045
Services
12,985
13,012
55,739
58,741
Total revenues
60,696
56,585
203,825
219,786
Cost of revenues
Products
18,088
23,125
61,697
91,516
Services
11,479
18,888
50,366
61,313
Total cost of revenues
29,567
42,013
112,063
152,829
Gross profit
31,129
14,572
91,762
66,957
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
9,781
12,033
41,578
50,060
Sales and marketing
15,200
17,909
58,413
66,836
General and administrative
7,358
12,449
29,086
37,592
Total
operating expenses
32,339
42,391
129,077
154,488
Operating loss
(1,210
)
(27,819
)
(37,315
)
(87,531
)
Financial income, net
3,849
5,424
22,350
24,150
Income (loss) before taxes on income
2,639
(22,395
)
(14,965
)
(63,381
)
Taxes on income
423
539
1,835
970
Net income (loss)
$
2,216
$
(22,934
)
$
(16,800
)
$
(64,351
)
Basic income (loss) per share
$
0.05
$
(0.48
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(1.31
)
Weighted average number of shares
used in computing basic net income (loss) per share
47,180,390
48,231,916
47,482,820
49,160,266
Diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.05
$
(0.48
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(1.31
)
Weighted average number of shares
used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
48,222,449
48,231,916
47,482,820
49,160,266
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$
60,696
$
56,585
$
203,825
$
219,786
GAAP cost of revenues
$
29,567
$
42,013
$
112,063
$
152,829
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)
(524
)
(545
)
(2,018
)
(2,356
)
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)
(409
)
(447
)
(1,703
)
(1,758
)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2)
(176
)
(260
)
(936
)
(1,053
)
Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2)
(160
)
(160
)
(640
)
(640
)
Restructuring expenses (3)
(1,067
)
(11,501
)
(1,981
)
(11,590
)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$
27,231
$
29,100
$
104,785
$
135,432
GAAP gross profit
$
31,129
$
14,572
$
91,762
$
66,957
Gross profit adjustments
2,336
12,913
7,278
17,397
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
33,465
$
27,485
$
99,040
$
84,354
GAAP operating expenses
$
32,339
$
42,391
$
129,077
$
154,488
Share-based compensation (1)
(4,151
)
(4,653
)
(18,035
)
(18,475
)
Intangible assets amortization (2)
(88
)
(93
)
(350
)
(550
)
Restructuring expenses (3)
(105
)
(7,579
)
(862
)
(7,785
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
27,995
$
30,066
$
109,830
$
127,678
GAAP Financial income, net
$
3,849
$
5,424
$
22,350
$
24,150
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842
(169
)
1,579
388
378
Non-GAAP Financial income, net
$
3,680
$
7,003
$
22,738
$
24,528
GAAP Taxes on income
$
423
$
539
$
1,835
$
970
Non-cash deferred tax income
-
88
-
666
Non-GAAP Taxes on income
$
423
$
627
$
1,835
$
1,636
GAAP Net income (loss)
$
2,216
$
(22,934
)
$
(16,800
)
$
(64,351
)
Share-based compensation (1)
5,084
5,645
21,756
22,589
Intangible assets amortization (2)
424
513
1,926
2,243
Restructuring expenses (3)
1,172
19,080
2,843
19,375
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842
(169
)
1,579
388
378
Non-cash deferred tax income
-
(88
)
-
(666
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
8,727
$
3,795
$
10,113
$
(20,432
)
GAAP diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.05
$
(0.48
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(1.31
)
Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.18
$
0.08
$
0.20
$
(0.42
)
Weighted average number of shares
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
48,222,449
48,231,916
47,482,820
49,160,266
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
49,868,143
50,094,714
49,341,794
49,160,266
(1) Share-based compensation
Cost of product revenues
$
524
$
545
$
2,018
$
2,356
Cost of service revenues
409
447
1,703
1,758
Research and development
1,255
1,329
5,310
5,759
Sales and marketing
1,212
1,635
6,228
6,689
General and administrative
1,684
1,689
6,497
6,027
$
5,084
$
5,645
$
21,756
$
22,589
(2) Intangible assets amortization
Cost of product revenues
$
176
$
260
$
936
$
1,053
Cost of service revenues
160
160
640
640
Sales and marketing
88
93
350
550
$
424
$
513
$
1,926
$
2,243
(3) Restructuring expenses
Cost of product revenues
$
818
$
5,569
$
1,683
$
5,658
Cost of service revenues
249
5,932
298
5,932
Research and development
-
860
235
880
Sales and marketing
-
2,744
190
2,930
General and administrative
105
3,975
437
3,975
$
1,172
$
19,080
$
2,843
$
19,375
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
2,216
$
(22,934
)
$
(16,800
)
$
(64,351
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,313
3,287
13,047
14,700
Restructuring and other charges
1,172
19,080
1,172
19,080
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues
-
4,841
3,273
13,842
Share-based compensation
5,084
5,645
21,756
22,589
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
(230
)
83
(389
)
756
Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities
(45
)
93
(164
)
134
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables, net
8,673
6,557
28,173
(19,220
)
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses
1,795
(5,040
)
2,832
(6,492
)
Inventory
2,875
4,521
3,005
11,028
Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net
(266
)
1,544
(502
)
(179
)
Deposits and other long term assets
(674
)
(103
)
(2,333
)
(2,282
)
Trade payables
3,856
(2,902
)
2,150
(6,491
)
Employees and payroll accruals
1,020
(2,294
)
2,456
(1,089
)
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
798
(1,339
)
181
(4,990
)
Other payables and accrued expenses
(2,950
)
(8,357
)
(9,020
)
(10,547
)
Accrued severance pay, net
6
(14
)
(52
)
(152
)
Other long-term liabilities
20
(74
)
(60
)
(1,018
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
26,663
2,594
48,725
(34,682
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(897
)
(934
)
(4,394
)
(7,006
)
Production of equipment for lease to customers
(1,023
)
-
(10,746
)
-
Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net
(36,533
)
(15,505
)
29,666
39,433
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities
12,500
-
22,994
7,240
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
12,012
6,300
56,641
20,522
Investment in marketable securities
(16,772
)
(9,526
)
(62,673
)
(33,977
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(30,713
)
(19,665
)
31,488
26,212
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of employee stock options
594
-
716
293
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes
(402
)
(608
)
(1,476
)
(1,045
)
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(75,000
)
(19,004
)
(84,055
)
(55,770
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(74,808
)
(19,612
)
(84,815
)
(56,522
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(78,858
)
(36,683
)
(4,602
)
(64,992
)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
113,861
76,288
39,605
104,597
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
35,003
$
39,605
$
35,003
$
39,605
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment on credit
247
314
247
314
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment and Equipment on lease
3,156
-
4,732
531
Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory
47
131
367
865
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
623
(2,875
)
(448
)
2,934
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP Revenues
$
60,696
$
56,585
$
203,825
$
219,786
GAAP Net income (loss)
2,216
(22,934
)
(16,800
)
(64,351
)
Taxes on income
423
539
1,835
970
Financial income
(3,849
)
(5,424
)
(22,350
)
(24,150
)
Share-based compensation
5,084
5,645
21,756
22,589
Intangible assets amortization
424
513
1,926
2,243
Restructuring expenses
1,172
19,080
2,843
19,375
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)
5,470
(2,581
)
(10,790
)
(43,324
)
Depreciation
2,889
2,774
11,121
12,457
Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,359
$
193
$
331
$
(30,867
)
