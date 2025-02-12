News & Insights

Kornit Digital Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenue of $60.7 Million and Positive EBITDA, Setting Stage for Growth in 2025

February 12, 2025 — 07:20 am EST

Kornit Digital reported Q4 2024 revenues of $60.7 million, with positive net income and strong cash flow.

Quiver AI Summary

Kornit Digital Ltd. reported fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million, aligned with previous guidance, and a GAAP net income of $2.2 million, marking a significant recovery from a net loss of $22.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company also achieved non-GAAP net income of $8.7 million and positive EBITDA, supported by improvements in gross profit margins. Highlighting the successful performance of their Apollo platform, Kornit delivered 15 systems in 2024, receiving positive customer feedback. For the full year, total revenue was $203.8 million, down from $219.8 million in 2023, largely due to decreased system sales, but the company managed a notable reduction in operating expenses. Looking ahead, Kornit expects to generate first-quarter revenues between $45.5 million and $49.5 million and is focused on executing its strategies for profitable growth in 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million represent growth from $56.6 million in the prior year period, indicating a positive trajectory for the company.
  • GAAP net income of $2.2 million for the fourth quarter, a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $22.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Successful delivery of 15 Apollo systems, with excellent customer feedback, highlighting the company's focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.
  • Achieved positive EBITDA and strong cash flow from operating activities for both Q4 and the full year 2024, underscoring improved financial health and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million and full year revenues of $203.8 million represent a decline compared to the prior year's figures, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales growth.
  • The company reported a full year GAAP net loss of $16.8 million, which, despite being an improvement over the previous year, still signifies a substantial financial loss.
  • First quarter of 2025 guidance suggests revenues will decline further to a range of $45.5 million to $49.5 million, along with a projected negative adjusted EBITDA margin between –9% to –4%, indicating ongoing operational challenges.

FAQ

What were Kornit Digital's fourth quarter revenues for 2024?

Kornit Digital reported fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million, aligning with previous guidance.

How much was Kornit Digital's GAAP net income in Q4 2024?

The GAAP net income for Kornit Digital in Q4 2024 was $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $22.9 million in Q4 2023.

What is Kornit Digital's outlook for 2025?

Kornit Digital aims for profitable growth in 2025, focusing on execution of the strong foundation built in 2024.

Did Kornit Digital achieve positive EBITDA in 2024?

Yes, Kornit Digital achieved positive EBITDA for both Q4 and the full year 2024, reporting adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million in Q4.

What were Kornit Digital's total revenues for the full year 2024?

Total revenue for Kornit Digital for the full year 2024 was $203.8 million, a decrease from $219.8 million in 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$KRNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $KRNT stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




  • Fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million, in line with previous guidance


  • Fourth quarter GAAP net income of $2.2 million; non-GAAP net income of $8.7 million


  • Successfully delivered positive EBITDA and strong cash flow from operating activities in both Q4 and for the full year 2024


  • Breakthrough innovations and continued momentum across our markets set the stage for profitable growth in 2025



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



“Our fourth quarter performance was fueled by a successful peak season and growing impressions across our key customers,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. “One of the most exciting highlights of Q4 was the Apollo platform’s performance. Having delivered 15 Apollo systems throughout the year, with most becoming fully operational during this critical period, customer feedback has been excellent, reinforcing Apollo’s role as a key enabler of mass-scale digital production.”



Mr. Samuel continued that “at the beginning of 2024, we set clear objectives: return to positive EBITDA, generate meaningful cash flow, and establish a scalable, disciplined model that fuels long-term expansion. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our teams, I am pleased to report that we not only delivered on these goals but also introduced game-changing innovations, strengthened our market position, and expanded into new strategic adjacencies.”



Mr. Samuel concluded, “As we stated in our last call, 2025 is about execution—translating the strong foundation built in 2024 into scalable, profitable growth, strengthening our market leadership and driving the industry forward with our innovative solutions and business models.”




Fourth Quarter 2024 Results of Operations




  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $60.7 million compared with $56.6 million in the prior year period, due primarily to growth in products revenue.






  • GAAP gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 51.3% compared with 25.8% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 55.1% compared with 48.6% in the prior year period.






  • GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $32.3 million compared with $42.4 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 6.9% to $28.0 million compared with the prior year period.






  • GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million, or $0.05 basic and diluted per share, compared with net loss of $22.9 million, or ($0.48) basic and diluted per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.






  • Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million, or $0.18 basic and diluted per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per basic share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.






  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.4 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.8% compared with 0.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023.






Full Year 2024 Results of Operations




  • Total revenue for the full year 2024 was $203.8 million compared with $219.8 million in the prior year, due primarily to lower systems revenue.






  • GAAP gross profit margin for the full year 2024 was 45.0% compared with 30.5% in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 48.6% compared with 38.4% in the prior year.






  • GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2024 were $129.1 million compared with $154.5 million in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 14.0% to $109.8 million compared with the prior year.






  • GAAP net loss for the full year 2024 was $16.8 million, or ($0.35) basic and diluted per share, compared with net loss of $64.4 million, or ($1.31) basic and diluted per share, for the full year 2023.






  • Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $10.1 million, or non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.21 and $0.20, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $20.4 million, or ($0.42) basic and diluted per share, for the full year 2023.






  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was $0.3 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $30.9 million for the full year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 was 0.2% compared with –14.0% for the full year 2023.






First Quarter 2025 Guidance



For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $45.5 million to $49.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between –9% to –4% of revenue.




Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Information



The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.




A live webcast of the call

can be accessed at

ir.kornit.com

. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247.




To listen to a replay

of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter confirmation code 13751316. The telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on February 26, 2025. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.




About Kornit Digital



Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit

www.kornit.com

.




Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.




Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure



The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.



The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.



The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.



The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.




Investor Contact:



Jared Maymon


Global Head of Investor Relations



Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.


AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(U.S. dollars in thousands)











December 31,


December 31,










2024




2023










(Unaudited)




(Audited)


ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
35,003

$
39,605

Short-term bank deposit


205,934


235,600

Marketable securities


222,937


57,292

Trade receivables, net


65,459


93,632

Inventory


60,342


67,712

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses


25,714


28,546

Total current assets


615,389


522,387






LONG-TERM ASSETS:




Marketable securities


48,086


223,203

Deposits and other long-term assets


10,542


8,209

Severance pay fund


306


283

Property, plant and equipment, net


45,342


50,905

Equipment on lease, net


13,880


-

Operating lease right-of-use assets


19,054


23,782

Intangible assets, net


5,721


7,647

Goodwill


29,164


29,164

Total long-term assets


172,095


343,193







Total assets


787,484


865,580







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Trade payables


9,019


6,936

Employees and payroll accruals


13,101


12,121

Deferred revenues and advances from customers


2,339


2,158

Operating lease liabilities


3,311


5,073

Other payables and accrued expenses


16,561


23,814

Total current liabilities


44,331


50,102






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Accrued severance pay


1,051


1,080

Operating lease liabilities


15,065


18,533

Other long-term liabilities


138


198

Total long-term liabilities


16,254


19,811






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


726,899


795,667







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
787,484

$
865,580





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.


AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended




Year Ended



December 31,




December 31,




2024






2023






2024






2023



(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)




(Audited)























Revenues





















Products
$
47,711


$
43,573


$
148,086


$
161,045

Services

12,985



13,012



55,739



58,741

Total revenues

60,696



56,585



203,825



219,786















Cost of revenues













Products

18,088



23,125



61,697



91,516

Services

11,479



18,888



50,366



61,313

Total cost of revenues

29,567



42,013



112,063



152,829















Gross profit

31,129



14,572



91,762



66,957









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net

9,781



12,033



41,578



50,060

Sales and marketing

15,200



17,909



58,413



66,836

General and administrative

7,358



12,449



29,086



37,592


Total

operating expenses

32,339



42,391



129,077



154,488









Operating loss

(1,210
)


(27,819
)


(37,315
)


(87,531
)









Financial income, net

3,849



5,424



22,350



24,150

Income (loss) before taxes on income

2,639



(22,395
)


(14,965
)


(63,381
)

















Taxes on income

423



539



1,835



970

Net income (loss)
$
2,216


$
(22,934
)

$
(16,800
)

$
(64,351
)









Basic income (loss) per share
$
0.05


$
(0.48
)

$
(0.35
)

$
(1.31
)



















Weighted average number of shares







used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

47,180,390



48,231,916



47,482,820



49,160,266


















Diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.05


$
(0.48
)

$
(0.35
)

$
(1.31
)

















Weighted average number of shares







used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

48,222,449



48,231,916



47,482,820



49,160,266











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.


AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three Months Ended




Year Ended




December 31,




December 31,





2024






2023






2024






2023




(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)
























Revenues
$
60,696


$
56,585


$
203,825


$
219,786

































GAAP cost of revenues
$
29,567


$
42,013


$
112,063


$
152,829

Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)

(524
)


(545
)


(2,018
)


(2,356
)

Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)

(409
)


(447
)


(1,703
)


(1,758
)

Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2)

(176
)


(260
)


(936
)


(1,053
)

Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2)

(160
)


(160
)


(640
)


(640
)

Restructuring expenses (3)

(1,067
)


(11,501
)


(1,981
)


(11,590
)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$
27,231


$
29,100


$
104,785


$
135,432



















GAAP gross profit
$
31,129


$
14,572


$
91,762


$
66,957

Gross profit adjustments

2,336



12,913



7,278



17,397

Non-GAAP gross profit
$
33,465


$
27,485


$
99,040


$
84,354

































GAAP operating expenses
$
32,339


$
42,391


$
129,077


$
154,488

Share-based compensation (1)

(4,151
)


(4,653
)


(18,035
)


(18,475
)

Intangible assets amortization (2)

(88
)


(93
)


(350
)


(550
)

Restructuring expenses (3)

(105
)


(7,579
)


(862
)


(7,785
)

Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
27,995


$
30,066


$
109,830


$
127,678



















GAAP Financial income, net
$
3,849


$
5,424


$
22,350


$
24,150

Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842

(169
)


1,579



388



378

Non-GAAP Financial income, net
$
3,680


$
7,003


$
22,738


$
24,528



















GAAP Taxes on income
$
423


$
539


$
1,835


$
970

Non-cash deferred tax income

-



88



-



666

Non-GAAP Taxes on income
$
423


$
627


$
1,835


$
1,636



















GAAP Net income (loss)
$
2,216


$
(22,934
)

$
(16,800
)

$
(64,351
)

Share-based compensation (1)

5,084



5,645



21,756



22,589

Intangible assets amortization (2)

424



513



1,926



2,243

Restructuring expenses (3)

1,172



19,080



2,843



19,375

Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842

(169
)


1,579



388



378

Non-cash deferred tax income

-



(88
)


-



(666
)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
8,727


$
3,795


$
10,113


$
(20,432
)










GAAP diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.05


$
(0.48
)

$
(0.35
)

$
(1.31
)










Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.18


$
0.08


$
0.20


$
(0.42
)










Weighted average number of shares
















Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

48,222,449



48,231,916



47,482,820



49,160,266










Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

49,868,143



50,094,714



49,341,794



49,160,266



















(1) Share-based compensation








Cost of product revenues
$
524


$
545


$
2,018


$
2,356


Cost of service revenues

409



447



1,703



1,758


Research and development

1,255



1,329



5,310



5,759


Sales and marketing

1,212



1,635



6,228



6,689


General and administrative

1,684



1,689



6,497



6,027



$
5,084


$
5,645


$
21,756


$
22,589

(2) Intangible assets amortization








Cost of product revenues
$
176


$
260


$
936


$
1,053


Cost of service revenues

160



160



640



640


Sales and marketing

88



93



350



550



$
424


$
513


$
1,926


$
2,243










(3) Restructuring expenses








Cost of product revenues
$
818


$
5,569


$
1,683


$
5,658


Cost of service revenues

249



5,932



298



5,932


Research and development

-



860



235



880


Sales and marketing

-



2,744



190



2,930


General and administrative

105



3,975



437



3,975



$
1,172


$
19,080


$
2,843


$
19,375


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.


AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(U.S. dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended




Year Ended





December 31,




December 31,






2024






2023






2024






2023





(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)
$
2,216


$
(22,934
)

$
(16,800
)

$
(64,351
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

3,313



3,287



13,047



14,700

Restructuring and other charges

1,172



19,080



1,172



19,080

Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues

-



4,841



3,273



13,842

Share-based compensation

5,084



5,645



21,756



22,589

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net

(230
)


83



(389
)


756

Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities

(45
)


93



(164
)


134


Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Trade receivables, net

8,673



6,557



28,173



(19,220
)

Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses

1,795



(5,040
)


2,832



(6,492
)

Inventory

2,875



4,521



3,005



11,028

Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net

(266
)


1,544



(502
)


(179
)

Deposits and other long term assets

(674
)


(103
)


(2,333
)


(2,282
)

Trade payables

3,856



(2,902
)


2,150



(6,491
)

Employees and payroll accruals

1,020



(2,294
)


2,456



(1,089
)

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

798



(1,339
)


181



(4,990
)

Other payables and accrued expenses

(2,950
)


(8,357
)


(9,020
)


(10,547
)

Accrued severance pay, net

6



(14
)


(52
)


(152
)

Other long-term liabilities

20



(74
)


(60
)


(1,018
)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

26,663



2,594



48,725



(34,682
)










Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(897
)


(934
)


(4,394
)


(7,006
)

Production of equipment for lease to customers

(1,023
)


-



(10,746
)


-

Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net

(36,533
)


(15,505
)


29,666



39,433

Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities

12,500



-



22,994



7,240

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

12,012



6,300



56,641



20,522

Investment in marketable securities

(16,772
)


(9,526
)


(62,673
)


(33,977
)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(30,713
)


(19,665
)


31,488



26,212


















Cash flows from financing activities:















Exercise of employee stock options

594



-



716



293

Payments related to shares withheld for taxes

(402
)


(608
)


(1,476
)


(1,045
)

Repurchase of ordinary shares

(75,000
)


(19,004
)


(84,055
)


(55,770
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(74,808
)


(19,612
)


(84,815
)


(56,522
)

























Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(78,858
)


(36,683
)


(4,602
)


(64,992
)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

113,861



76,288



39,605



104,597

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
35,003


$
39,605


$
35,003


$
39,605



























Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment on credit

247



314



247



314

Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment and Equipment on lease

3,156



-



4,732



531

Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory

47



131



367



865

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

623



(2,875
)


(448
)


2,934















































































































































































































































































































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.




AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES




RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three Months Ended




Year Ended




December 31,




December 31,





2024






2023






2024






2023




(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)










GAAP Revenues

$
60,696


$
56,585


$
203,825


$
219,786










GAAP Net income (loss)


2,216



(22,934
)


(16,800
)


(64,351
)

Taxes on income


423



539



1,835



970

Financial income


(3,849
)


(5,424
)


(22,350
)


(24,150
)

Share-based compensation


5,084



5,645



21,756



22,589

Intangible assets amortization


424



513



1,926



2,243

Restructuring expenses


1,172



19,080



2,843



19,375

Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)


5,470



(2,581
)


(10,790
)


(43,324
)

Depreciation


2,889



2,774



11,121



12,457

Adjusted EBITDA

$
8,359


$
193


$
331


$
(30,867
)





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

