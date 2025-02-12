Kornit Digital Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Revenue of $60.7 Million and Positive EBITDA, Setting Stage for Growth in 2025

Kornit Digital reported Q4 2024 revenues of $60.7 million, with positive net income and strong cash flow.

Kornit Digital Ltd. reported fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million, aligned with previous guidance, and a GAAP net income of $2.2 million, marking a significant recovery from a net loss of $22.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company also achieved non-GAAP net income of $8.7 million and positive EBITDA, supported by improvements in gross profit margins. Highlighting the successful performance of their Apollo platform, Kornit delivered 15 systems in 2024, receiving positive customer feedback. For the full year, total revenue was $203.8 million, down from $219.8 million in 2023, largely due to decreased system sales, but the company managed a notable reduction in operating expenses. Looking ahead, Kornit expects to generate first-quarter revenues between $45.5 million and $49.5 million and is focused on executing its strategies for profitable growth in 2025.

Fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million represent growth from $56.6 million in the prior year period, indicating a positive trajectory for the company.

GAAP net income of $2.2 million for the fourth quarter, a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $22.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Successful delivery of 15 Apollo systems, with excellent customer feedback, highlighting the company's focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

Achieved positive EBITDA and strong cash flow from operating activities for both Q4 and the full year 2024, underscoring improved financial health and operational efficiency.

Fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million and full year revenues of $203.8 million represent a decline compared to the prior year's figures, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales growth.

The company reported a full year GAAP net loss of $16.8 million, which, despite being an improvement over the previous year, still signifies a substantial financial loss.

First quarter of 2025 guidance suggests revenues will decline further to a range of $45.5 million to $49.5 million, along with a projected negative adjusted EBITDA margin between –9% to –4%, indicating ongoing operational challenges.

What were Kornit Digital's fourth quarter revenues for 2024?

Kornit Digital reported fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million, aligning with previous guidance.

How much was Kornit Digital's GAAP net income in Q4 2024?

The GAAP net income for Kornit Digital in Q4 2024 was $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $22.9 million in Q4 2023.

What is Kornit Digital's outlook for 2025?

Kornit Digital aims for profitable growth in 2025, focusing on execution of the strong foundation built in 2024.

Did Kornit Digital achieve positive EBITDA in 2024?

Yes, Kornit Digital achieved positive EBITDA for both Q4 and the full year 2024, reporting adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million in Q4.

What were Kornit Digital's total revenues for the full year 2024?

Total revenue for Kornit Digital for the full year 2024 was $203.8 million, a decrease from $219.8 million in 2023.

Full Release





Fourth quarter revenues of $60.7 million, in line with previous guidance



Fourth quarter GAAP net income of $2.2 million; non-GAAP net income of $8.7 million



Successfully delivered positive EBITDA and strong cash flow from operating activities in both Q4 and for the full year 2024



Breakthrough innovations and continued momentum across our markets set the stage for profitable growth in 2025







ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“Our fourth quarter performance was fueled by a successful peak season and growing impressions across our key customers,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. “One of the most exciting highlights of Q4 was the Apollo platform’s performance. Having delivered 15 Apollo systems throughout the year, with most becoming fully operational during this critical period, customer feedback has been excellent, reinforcing Apollo’s role as a key enabler of mass-scale digital production.”





Mr. Samuel continued that “at the beginning of 2024, we set clear objectives: return to positive EBITDA, generate meaningful cash flow, and establish a scalable, disciplined model that fuels long-term expansion. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our teams, I am pleased to report that we not only delivered on these goals but also introduced game-changing innovations, strengthened our market position, and expanded into new strategic adjacencies.”





Mr. Samuel concluded, “As we stated in our last call, 2025 is about execution—translating the strong foundation built in 2024 into scalable, profitable growth, strengthening our market leadership and driving the industry forward with our innovative solutions and business models.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Results of Operations









Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $60.7 million compared with $56.6 million in the prior year period, due primarily to growth in products revenue.











GAAP gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 51.3% compared with 25.8% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 55.1% compared with 48.6% in the prior year period.











GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $32.3 million compared with $42.4 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 6.9% to $28.0 million compared with the prior year period.











GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.2 million, or $0.05 basic and diluted per share, compared with net loss of $22.9 million, or ($0.48) basic and diluted per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.











Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.7 million, or $0.18 basic and diluted per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.08 per basic share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.











Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.4 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.8% compared with 0.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023.













Full Year 2024 Results of Operations









Total revenue for the full year 2024 was $203.8 million compared with $219.8 million in the prior year, due primarily to lower systems revenue.











GAAP gross profit margin for the full year 2024 was 45.0% compared with 30.5% in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 48.6% compared with 38.4% in the prior year.











GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2024 were $129.1 million compared with $154.5 million in the prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 14.0% to $109.8 million compared with the prior year.











GAAP net loss for the full year 2024 was $16.8 million, or ($0.35) basic and diluted per share, compared with net loss of $64.4 million, or ($1.31) basic and diluted per share, for the full year 2023.











Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $10.1 million, or non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.21 and $0.20, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $20.4 million, or ($0.42) basic and diluted per share, for the full year 2023.











Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was $0.3 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $30.9 million for the full year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 was 0.2% compared with –14.0% for the full year 2023.













First Quarter 2025 Guidance







For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $45.5 million to $49.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between –9% to –4% of revenue.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Information







The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.







A live webcast of the call



can be accessed at



ir.kornit.com



. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247.







To listen to a replay



of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter confirmation code 13751316. The telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on February 26, 2025. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.







About Kornit Digital







Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit



www.kornit.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company’s Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure







The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.





The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.





The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.





The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.







Investor Contact:







Jared Maymon





Global Head of Investor Relations







Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com





































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.













AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(U.S. dollars in thousands)









































December 31,













December 31,

































2024

















2023

































(Unaudited)

















(Audited)













ASSETS































CURRENT ASSETS:





























Cash and cash equivalents









$





35,003









$





39,605









Short-term bank deposit













205,934













235,600









Marketable securities













222,937













57,292









Trade receivables, net













65,459













93,632









Inventory













60,342













67,712









Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses













25,714













28,546









Total current assets













615,389













522,387

































LONG-TERM ASSETS:

























Marketable securities













48,086













223,203









Deposits and other long-term assets













10,542













8,209









Severance pay fund













306













283









Property, plant and equipment, net













45,342













50,905









Equipment on lease, net













13,880













-









Operating lease right-of-use assets













19,054













23,782









Intangible assets, net













5,721













7,647









Goodwill













29,164













29,164









Total long-term assets













172,095













343,193



































Total assets















787,484













865,580



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























CURRENT LIABILITIES:

























Trade payables













9,019













6,936









Employees and payroll accruals













13,101













12,121









Deferred revenues and advances from customers













2,339













2,158









Operating lease liabilities













3,311













5,073









Other payables and accrued expenses













16,561













23,814









Total current liabilities













44,331













50,102

































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

























Accrued severance pay













1,051













1,080









Operating lease liabilities













15,065













18,533









Other long-term liabilities













138













198









Total long-term liabilities













16,254













19,811

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













726,899













795,667



































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$





787,484









$





865,580



























































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.













AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)























Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

















December 31,

















December 31,





















2024

























2023

























2024

























2023





















(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)

















(Audited)











































































Revenues

































































Products





$





47,711













$





43,573













$





148,086













$





161,045













Services









12,985

















13,012

















55,739

















58,741













Total revenues









60,696

















56,585

















203,825

















219,786





























































Cost of revenues

















































Products









18,088

















23,125

















61,697

















91,516













Services









11,479

















18,888

















50,366

















61,313













Total cost of revenues









29,567

















42,013

















112,063

















152,829





























































Gross profit









31,129

















14,572

















91,762

















66,957

















































Operating expenses:





































Research and development, net









9,781

















12,033

















41,578

















50,060













Sales and marketing









15,200

















17,909

















58,413

















66,836













General and administrative









7,358

















12,449

















29,086

















37,592















Total



operating expenses









32,339

















42,391

















129,077

















154,488

















































Operating loss









(1,210





)













(27,819





)













(37,315





)













(87,531





)













































Financial income, net









3,849

















5,424

















22,350

















24,150













Income (loss) before taxes on income









2,639

















(22,395





)













(14,965





)













(63,381





)





























































Taxes on income









423

















539

















1,835

















970













Net income (loss)





$





2,216













$





(22,934





)









$





(16,800





)









$





(64,351





)













































Basic income (loss) per share





$





0.05













$





(0.48





)









$





(0.35





)









$





(1.31





)





















































































Weighted average number of shares





































used in computing basic net income (loss) per share









47,180,390

















48,231,916

















47,482,820

















49,160,266























































































Diluted income (loss) per share







$





0.05













$





(0.48





)









$





(0.35





)









$





(1.31





)

















































































Weighted average number of shares





































used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share









48,222,449

















48,231,916

















47,482,820

















49,160,266































































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.





















AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



















(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)































































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended





















December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

























2023

























2024

























2023

























(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)















































































Revenues





$





60,696













$





56,585













$





203,825













$





219,786

























































































































GAAP cost of revenues





$





29,567













$





42,013













$





112,063













$





152,829













Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)









(524





)













(545





)













(2,018





)













(2,356





)









Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)









(409





)













(447





)













(1,703





)













(1,758





)









Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2)









(176





)













(260





)













(936





)













(1,053





)









Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2)









(160





)













(160





)













(640





)













(640





)









Restructuring expenses (3)









(1,067





)













(11,501





)













(1,981





)













(11,590





)









Non-GAAP cost of revenues





$





27,231













$





29,100













$





104,785













$





135,432





























































































GAAP gross profit





$





31,129













$





14,572













$





91,762













$





66,957













Gross profit adjustments









2,336

















12,913

















7,278

















17,397













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





33,465













$





27,485













$





99,040













$





84,354

























































































































GAAP operating expenses





$





32,339













$





42,391













$





129,077













$





154,488













Share-based compensation (1)









(4,151





)













(4,653





)













(18,035





)













(18,475





)









Intangible assets amortization (2)









(88





)













(93





)













(350





)













(550





)









Restructuring expenses (3)









(105





)













(7,579





)













(862





)













(7,785





)









Non-GAAP operating expenses





$





27,995













$





30,066













$





109,830













$





127,678





























































































GAAP Financial income, net





$





3,849













$





5,424













$





22,350













$





24,150













Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842









(169





)













1,579

















388

















378













Non-GAAP Financial income, net





$





3,680













$





7,003













$





22,738













$





24,528





























































































GAAP Taxes on income





$





423













$





539













$





1,835













$





970













Non-cash deferred tax income









-

















88

















-

















666













Non-GAAP Taxes on income





$





423













$





627













$





1,835













$





1,636





























































































GAAP Net income (loss)





$





2,216













$





(22,934





)









$





(16,800





)









$





(64,351





)









Share-based compensation (1)









5,084

















5,645

















21,756

















22,589













Intangible assets amortization (2)









424

















513

















1,926

















2,243













Restructuring expenses (3)









1,172

















19,080

















2,843

















19,375













Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842









(169





)













1,579

















388

















378













Non-cash deferred tax income









-

















(88





)













-

















(666





)









Non-GAAP net income (loss)





$





8,727













$





3,795













$





10,113













$





(20,432





)

















































GAAP diluted income (loss) per share





$





0.05













$





(0.48





)









$





(0.35





)









$





(1.31





)

















































Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share





$





0.18













$





0.08













$





0.20













$





(0.42





)

















































Weighted average number of shares













































































Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share









48,222,449

















48,231,916

















47,482,820

















49,160,266





















































Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share









49,868,143

















50,094,714

















49,341,794

















49,160,266





























































































(1) Share-based compensation









































Cost of product revenues





$





524













$





545













$





2,018













$





2,356

















Cost of service revenues









409

















447

















1,703

















1,758

















Research and development









1,255

















1,329

















5,310

















5,759

















Sales and marketing









1,212

















1,635

















6,228

















6,689

















General and administrative









1,684

















1,689

















6,497

















6,027





















$





5,084













$





5,645













$





21,756













$





22,589













(2) Intangible assets amortization









































Cost of product revenues





$





176













$





260













$





936













$





1,053

















Cost of service revenues









160

















160

















640

















640

















Sales and marketing









88

















93

















350

















550





















$





424













$





513













$





1,926













$





2,243





















































(3) Restructuring expenses









































Cost of product revenues





$





818













$





5,569













$





1,683













$





5,658

















Cost of service revenues









249

















5,932

















298

















5,932

















Research and development









-

















860

















235

















880

















Sales and marketing









-

















2,744

















190

















2,930

















General and administrative









105

















3,975

















437

















3,975





















$





1,172













$





19,080













$





2,843













$





19,375



































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.













AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(U.S. dollars in thousands)













































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended





















December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

























2023

























2024

























2023

























(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)













Cash flows from operating activities:











































































Net income (loss)





$





2,216













$





(22,934





)









$





(16,800





)









$





(64,351





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









3,313

















3,287

















13,047

















14,700













Restructuring and other charges









1,172

















19,080

















1,172

















19,080













Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues









-

















4,841

















3,273

















13,842













Share-based compensation









5,084

















5,645

















21,756

















22,589













Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net









(230





)













83

















(389





)













756













Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities









(45





)













93

















(164





)













134















Change in operating assets and liabilities:







































Trade receivables, net









8,673

















6,557

















28,173

















(19,220





)









Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses









1,795

















(5,040





)













2,832

















(6,492





)









Inventory









2,875

















4,521

















3,005

















11,028













Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net









(266





)













1,544

















(502





)













(179





)









Deposits and other long term assets









(674





)













(103





)













(2,333





)













(2,282





)









Trade payables









3,856

















(2,902





)













2,150

















(6,491





)









Employees and payroll accruals









1,020

















(2,294





)













2,456

















(1,089





)









Deferred revenues and advances from customers









798

















(1,339





)













181

















(4,990





)









Other payables and accrued expenses









(2,950





)













(8,357





)













(9,020





)













(10,547





)









Accrued severance pay, net









6

















(14





)













(52





)













(152





)









Other long-term liabilities









20

















(74





)













(60





)













(1,018





)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









26,663

















2,594

















48,725

















(34,682





)















































Cash flows from investing activities:











































































Purchase of property, plant and equipment









(897





)













(934





)













(4,394





)













(7,006





)









Production of equipment for lease to customers









(1,023





)













-

















(10,746





)













-













Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits, net









(36,533





)













(15,505





)













29,666

















39,433













Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities









12,500

















-

















22,994

















7,240













Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities









12,012

















6,300

















56,641

















20,522













Investment in marketable securities









(16,772





)













(9,526





)













(62,673





)













(33,977





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









(30,713





)













(19,665





)













31,488

















26,212























































































Cash flows from financing activities:











































































Exercise of employee stock options









594

















-

















716

















293













Payments related to shares withheld for taxes









(402





)













(608





)













(1,476





)













(1,045





)









Repurchase of ordinary shares









(75,000





)













(19,004





)













(84,055





)













(55,770





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(74,808





)













(19,612





)













(84,815





)













(56,522





)





















































































































Decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(78,858





)













(36,683





)













(4,602





)













(64,992





)









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period









113,861

















76,288

















39,605

















104,597













Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period





$





35,003













$





39,605













$





35,003













$





39,605





























































































































Non-cash investing and financing activities:









































































Purchase of property and equipment on credit









247

















314

















247

















314













Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment and Equipment on lease









3,156

















-

















4,732

















531













Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory









47

















131

















367

















865













Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets









623

















(2,875





)













(448





)













2,934



























































KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.





















AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA



















(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)































































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended





















December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

























2023

























2024

























2023

























(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)



















































GAAP Revenues









$





60,696













$





56,585













$





203,825













$





219,786





















































GAAP Net income (loss)













2,216

















(22,934





)













(16,800





)













(64,351





)









Taxes on income













423

















539

















1,835

















970













Financial income













(3,849





)













(5,424





)













(22,350





)













(24,150





)









Share-based compensation













5,084

















5,645

















21,756

















22,589













Intangible assets amortization













424

















513

















1,926

















2,243













Restructuring expenses













1,172

















19,080

















2,843

















19,375













Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)













5,470

















(2,581





)













(10,790





)













(43,324





)









Depreciation













2,889

















2,774

















11,121

















12,457













Adjusted EBITDA









$





8,359













$





193













$





331













$





(30,867





)







