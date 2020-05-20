Kornit Digital (KRNT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT)

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Kelsey Turcotte -- Investor Relations, The Blueshirt Group

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Kornit Digital's first-quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws will be made on this call.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the company's objectives, plans, strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or our financial condition and all statements that address activities, events or developments that the company intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and could turn out to be incorrect, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated for many reasons, and I encourage you to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 20-F filed March 23, 2020, which identifies specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially. Any forward-looking statements are made as of this call hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additionally, the company will be making reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the company's earnings release published today, which is posted on the company's Investor Relations site. On the call today, we have Ronen Samuel, Kornit's chief executive officer; and Guy Avidan, Kornit's chief financial officer. At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Ronen.

Ronen?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Kelsey. Good evening, and thank you for joining us on this afternoon earnings call. I want to start by extending our thoughts and prayers to everyone who has been impacted by COVID-19 and wish all affected a safe and healthy recovery. After weeks of uncertainty, we are enthusiastic to see many countries progressing on their exit plans and business activities picking up.

At the start of the pandemic, we acted decisively to ensure the safety and health of our staff while maintaining business continuity. Our manufacturing sites and R&D labs continue to operate in staggered shifts. Our service teams continue to work closely with our customers and our global staff shifted to work from home where needed. On the community front, we actively partnered with manufacturers and large brands for production of protective personal equipment with the use of our inks and our systems.

Overall, I'm very proud of how well our team handled this incredibly stressful period. At this point, all our manufacturing and R&D sites are fully staffed again, and our experience centers are open, operating in line with safety guidelines of the local authorities. While Q1 results of total revenue of $26.8 million including $564,000 of warrants related to global strategic accounts represent the immediate and short-term impact of the pandemic on our business, we are already witnessing a very strong recovery path back to growth. I want to share with you our view of the industry, what we have seen over the past weeks, our readiness to execute and how we expect the balance of the year to look.

This crisis is fundamentally changing behaviors and how the textile industry is looking at both demand and supply, and we believe this is an inflection point in the continued adoption of digital textile production. In the last few months, e-commerce has gone from a growing channel to the only channel of operation for all age groups and genders. We expect this to have a long and lasting effect on consumers as they continue to embrace the flexibility and efficiency associated with this channel. At the same time, existing supply chains are not adequate to support successful e-commerce business model at scale.

The industry needs to adopt agile, digital, sustainable, on-demand manufacturers' model to succeed on that channel. Traditional retail will certainly return, but the crisis has exposed the massive inefficiency associated with this classic supply and-demand offshore operating model in place, resulting in massive inventory write-offs and continued environmental disaster. So it is clear to us that the mega trend that has been fueling our growth are only going to accelerate once the short-term impacts subside. What we have seen over the last few weeks is that customer sites are starting to reopen and strategic account with big projects have reengaged.

Some major orders we expected in Q1 have already been received in Q2 with partial implementation in Q2 and the remainder in the second half of the year. Our partners, particularly those in the online customized design segment, as well as brands and retailers with solid e-commerce on-demand models, remain very active, and we expect that they will continue gearing up for the holiday season. A great example of this is Printful, one of our strategic accounts and a leader in the on-demand printing segment, which has been experiencing very strong demand throughout the pandemic and has recently decided to invest in six additional Atlas systems as part of a larger plan investment, bringing the total system globally to more than 55 Kornit systems. Printful is adding significant on-demand capacity to capture business opportunities globally.

Recent developments have only served to highlight the importance for brands and retailers of adopting flexible digitally enabled on-demand production models. To that end, one of our regional accounts in North and Central America, TSC, has recently contracted with well-known Tier 1 retailers for short-run proximity production, addressing the flexible inventory management needs, resulting in a strategic investment in six additional new Atlas systems, which will replace the screen printing equipment. This order further underscores that what seems at one point visionary is now reality as customers embrace the market shift to proximity on-demand model. This is also a strong testament to our successful execution of the go-direct model put in place last year.

Earlier this year, we announced the release of the Vulcan Plus. This system is our largest one and is intended for fulfillers with very high volumes of short- to mid-run production orders. One of our regional accounts in North America order the first system in March and has now placed an order for a second system. The production team believes they will need to add at least two additional Vulcan Plus systems and four additional Atlas systems before the holiday season starts as they hear from brands and retailers their needs for agile production and flexible inventory management, which can only be obtained with digital.

We are very pleased with this early reception of our Vulcan Plus system. Interest in our Presto continues to be strong as innovative customer realize the massive opportunities this system can help them monetize. In March, we announced the release of our new NeoPigment Robusto Softener solution for the Presto. This solution is the game-changer for our DTF offering as it allows Kornit Presto users to produce on-demand for top retailer and fashion brands with no compromise on-hand feel.

Spoonflower, one of our strategic customers and longtime visionary partner has placed an order for four additional Presto systems since the beginning of the quarter on top of additional four Presto systems that were purchased mid of last year to respond to the increased demand they are experiencing for their innovative on-demand offerings. While we cannot share specific details associated with the business of our global strategic customer, our partnership is as strong as ever, and we are investing in the preparation, resources allocation and operation readiness required to deliver on their ambitious growth plans in North America, Europe and Asia. As mentioned above, we are in the mid of reaccelerating growth. Our pipeline is getting stronger.

Our leadership position has only strengthened. Customer engagement is high, and we see strong recovery with our installed base. That being said, we feel that it would be irresponsible to provide detailed guidance for the second quarter with macro volatility levels still high. At this point, we expect to do significantly better than consensus revenue estimate with at least 30% sequential growth in Q2 compared to Q1 2020.

As for the rest of the year, we expect to deliver high single-digit year-over-year revenue growth in the second half of 2020 with gross margin in a similar range to the second half of 2019 and a positive operating profit for the entire year. Kornit is extremely well-positioned with a healthy business model and a strong balance sheet. I'm more confident than ever in our value proposition, our leadership position and our excellent people. This short-term dislocation is an inflection point to the entire textile industry which will adopt flexible and sustainable inventory management enabled with on-demand digital production.

We believe the market is now accelerating in our direction, and we are ready to capture it. Now I will turn the call over to Guy for a closer look to our numbers.

Guy Avidan -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Ronen, and good evening, everyone. Before beginning the financial overview, I would like to remind you that the following discussion will include GAAP financial measures as well as non-GAAP pro forma results. Our first-quarter non-GAAP pro forma results reflect adjustments for the following items: stock-based compensation expenses, which totaled $2.1 million; total amortization expenses related to the acquisition of intangible assets in the amount of $160,000; and noncash deferred tax benefit in the amount of minus $764,000. Adjustment related to the COVID-19 pandemic are noncash inventory adjustment of $207,000; warehousing expenses of $37,000; and marketing expenses of $11,000.

As the company has significant operating lease liabilities in foreign currencies, the company incurred foreign exchange gains or losses from the reevaluation of these liabilities. These gains and losses may vary from period to period and do not reflect the true financial performance of the company. This quarter, foreign exchange gains associated with ASC 842 were $610,000. A full reconciliation of our results on GAAP and non-GAAP basis is available in the earnings press release issued earlier today and on the Investors section of our website.

First-quarter revenue, net of $564,000 noncash warrants impact, was $26.2 million, a decrease of 32.1%, compared to $38.6 million in the prior year and 46.1% sequentially. First-quarter business decreased 31.6% and 46.2% over the prior-year period and the prior quarter, respectively. Top-line results were impacted by delayed orders as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Services revenues for the first quarter were $3.8 million, net of $126,000 warrants impact, accounting for 14.6% of total revenues, a decrease of 39.7% from the prior-year period.

The amount attributed to the noncash impact of warrants in the first quarter was $564,000 or 2.1% of revenue, compared to $560,000 or 1.4% of revenues in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million or 2.3% of revenue sequentially. You can see the warrant impact this quarter on revenues and margins in Slide 12. By geography, 72% of our sales were from the Americas; 18% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and 10% from the Asia-Pacific region. As I mentioned at the outset, a number of significant deals, including purchase orders from strategic customers that were expected to close in March, were delayed.

We do not believe that we have lost any of these deals to competition and currently anticipate these orders will be closed in 2020. This impact was flat across all territories. Moving to customer concentration in the first quarter. We had one customer contributed more than 10% of revenues, while global strategic customers contributed 8.5% of revenues this quarter, compared to 7.7% in the prior-year period.

Our top 10 customers accounted for 49% of our total revenues, compared to 52.9% in the prior year. Moving to profitability. Over the past year, we have been deliberately building out the company's infrastructure to support a very healthy revenue growth given the significant market opportunity we see in front of us. Heading into 2020, our plan for the first half of the year was to continue that investment, which include hiring across organization, much of which was completed early in the quarter, then the pandemic hit with associated decrease in revenue.

As Ronen outlined in his remarks, we believe that this event is short term in nature for Kornit and expect the business to reaccelerate in the back half of this year and that our $500 million in five years objective is attainable. Accordingly, our view is that the investment made to support the growth are appropriate. We will continue to evaluate the business as we move forward and expect to return to our execution philosophy of balancing growth and profitability once we move through this year. Turning to numbers.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter, net of warrants impact, decreased to 33% from 45.5% in the first quarter of 2019 and 50.2% in the previous quarter impacted by the decrease in revenue, and to a lesser extent, inventory write-offs and product mix. Given expectation that revenue growth will reaccelerate in the second half of the year, we expect gross margin in the second half of the year to return to normal levels. As a result, non-GAAP gross margin to exceed 50% without warrant impact. On a GAAP basis, gross margin in the quarter was 30.6%, compared to 40.8% in the first quarter of 2019 and 49.4% sequentially.

Moving to our opex items. I'll discuss these items on a non-GAAP basis, which exclude nonoperating charges previously mentioned and highlighted in our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation included in today's press release. Each of these line items reflect the headcount investment I previously discussed. We ended the quarter with 565 employees, a year-over-year increase of 103 employees and a sequential increase of 18.

Adjusted research and development was 23.4% of sales or $6.1 million, compared to 13.5% of sales or $5.2 million in the prior-year period. Sales and marketing expenses in the quarter were $7.7 million or 29.4% of sales, compared to $6.8 million or 17.6% in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses in the first quarter were $5.3 million or 20.3% of sales, compared to $3.5 million or 9% in the first quarter of 2019. In particular, we continue to be active in evaluating M&A opportunities and some of the hiring and expenses increase in G&A has been done to bolster our business development and integration capabilities to support these initiatives.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter was $8.9 million or $0.22 per share net of $0.02 warrants impact. GAAP net loss was $10.1 million or $0.25 per share on basic basis, compared with net loss of $1.2 million or a $0.03 loss per share for the year-ago quarter. Our non-GAAP financial income this quarter was $1.6 million as a result of accrued interest on our cash investments. Our GAAP financial income this quarter was $2.2 million.

Next, I'll discuss our adjusted EBITDA. For the first quarter, 2020 adjusted EBITDA was negative $9.2 million, compared to $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net cash used in operating activities was $13.1 million this quarter, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $11 million net cash provided in the prior year. Cash balances, including bank deposit and marketable securities, at quarter end were $247.5 million, compared to $263.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

The decrease in cash balances was primarily driven by the year-over-year decrease in revenues and associated net loss as well, as cash used in operating activities of $13.1 million, mainly due to the $9.9 million increase in inventory due to business disruption caused by COVID-19. Turning to our view on second quarter and the second half of 2020. As Ronen said, while we believe that long-term trends in the textile industry are working in our favor and that our competitive position is stronger than ever, in the short term, there continues to be uncertainties in the broader macro environment. As a result, we do not believe it would be prudent to provide formal guidance for the second quarter.

What we can say is we expect more than 30% sequential revenues growth in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020. And as for the second half of 2020, we currently expect single-digit year-over-year revenue growth as compared to the second half of 2019 without warrant impact and gross margin in similar range to the second half of 2019. For the entire year, we expect positive operating profit. I'll now transfer the call to Ronen.

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Guy. With that, we are ready to open the call for any questions.

Questions & Answers:

Patrick Ho with Stifel. Please state your question.

Patrick Ho -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Patrick Ho -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Thank you very much. Glad to hear that you guys are doing well. Ronen, maybe, first, to start off on the impact of COVID-19 on the March quarter and what you maybe see on a going-forward basis. It's a good sign that you're saying that orders are starting to pick up now in the June quarter which will be delivered through the rest of the year.

Are there any constraints on your end still on the supply chain or even on the manufacturing front that may limit you both in the June quarter and over the next couple of quarters?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks for the questions. We don't see any constraints on manufacturing side. All our manufacturing sites are fully operational, ready to deliver. We have enough inventory to supply for the Q2, and we are ready to supply, to produce for the peak season and for H2.

We don't see any limitation.

Patrick Ho -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Great. That's helpful. And as my follow-up question on some of the long-term trends that you talked about in your prepared remarks and how they're accelerating, can you discuss -- especially with some of your new products and the traction with new customers, you obviously have gotten good traction with existing customers on some of your products like the Poly Pro and the Presto with existing customers. Can you discuss, I guess, the traction you're making with new customers, especially as it relates to the pandemic? Do you feel some of those evaluation works have been pushed out somewhat? Or are you already starting to see a pickup once again?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

So we see a mix between strategic account, existing customers and new customers. And as you know, we are focusing on three main segments: the on-demand, the customized design segment; the brands and retailers; and the promotional. We are engaged with new brands and retailers, helping them to change their supply chain, helping them to move into on-demand manufacturing. And I hope that later this year, we will be able to publish some few names in this area.

On the on-demand side and the customized design, we see many customers that used to build the screen market moving into the online business, into the on-demand manufacturing. And we see it both in the roll-to-roll, in the direct-to-fabric and in the DTG market. We see very strong adoption for our latest technology. The Atlas is, by far, the best product in the market.

As of today, we have a huge demand for the Atlas, both from strategic accounts and new accounts as well the Presto is, I would say, the biggest surprise for the Kornit. We have, by far, the best pigmenting technology on the Presto. And we see a very good adoption for this technology, for the overall solution, with aggressive adoption across the world and specifically in North America, EMEA and Latin America. As well, as I mentioned, the Vulcan, we launched it early this year.

We see a very good adoption on that. We see customers buying the second machine and even more than that. So overall, the portfolio is very, very strong. At this period of time, we're also -- during the pandemic, we took the leverage and continue to invest in R&D, in the development to strengthen our -- continue to strengthen our leadership position, and we believe that we open a bigger moat compared with the competition, and we are ready to capture the opportunity moving forward.

Patrick Ho -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Brian Drab with William Blair. Please state your question.

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my questions. Just hearing your outlook makes me actually feel a little better about the whole pandemic, to be honest. This is a market that I thought was going to take a little longer to bounce back. This is great news today.

And I just wanted to start by asking, this activity that you're seeing and expecting for the second half of the year, is that driven more by customers resuming previously planned activity? Or are you seeing new customers with new programs maybe stimulated by the pandemic or response to the pandemic, like a change in behaviors?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Great questions. The answer is actually mix. As we mentioned in Q1, we were very optimistic when we entered to Q1 because we knew about a few big projects that we started to work with our strategic customers. And then the pandemic arrived, and many of them decided to delay those projects.

And now we are very happy to share that they reengaged. And actually, some of them placed already the orders. So we will see some of the orders getting inside into Q2 and some of them into H2, those from the strategic accounts from our biggest strategic accounts. So those are significant order, as I mentioned, both for Q2 and for H2.

On top of that, we have a key account and new accounts that we already got orders in Q2 and some accounts that we know that they are gearing up for the peak season. Our peak season is starting in October. Many of them are preparing themselves in June, July orders. So we are preparing for that as well.

We can see customer, that they are reopening their site. We can see the print volume going up, some -- many of our customers that are playing in the e-commerce market are already, for weeks, in peak season. They are saying that the peak season that they used to see in the -- during December, they're already feeling it for a few weeks. And it's a great indication moving forward also on the supply side.

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

All right. So Ronen, in that answer, I think you did say that you are seeing some new accounts. And did you even say that you're developing some new key accounts? Or did I mishear that?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, yes. Some new key accounts, accounts that were relatively small and are really ramping up very quickly with multiple system across the DTF and the DTG.

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

OK. Is the lack of professional and sports, in general, weighing on this industry quite a bit? Or do you think that that's not a major issue?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

It is an issue in the short term on the customers that are playing in the promotional space. So we can see traditional screen printers and mainly small customers, they are suffering the most. But as I mentioned, many of them are changing the business model into e-commerce. Most of our business is with customers -- the customized design in the online, and they are actually accelerating the business those days.

And the brands and the retails understand that they need to change their business model, understand that they need to move to proximity production. They're asking us to engage them with our customers. And so we will see a major growth coming from the retail and the brand as well.

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

OK. And then one last quick one. Your global strategic customer, you mentioned ambitious growth plan that include North America, Europe, Asia. Is that -- did anything change there? Are you -- did you mean to indicate that maybe that plan is more ambitious now or has accelerated? Or are you just restating that you have a great relationship and that they have that plan?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

So as you know, we cannot be very specific about the business with our global strategic accounts. If we mentioned it in my script about ambitious growth plan, it's probably some -- is a plan that going to be executed in the coming quarters. And it's a significant growth plan.

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

OK. I'll leave it there.

Peter Zdebski with Barclays. Please state your question.

Peter Zdebski -- Barclays -- Analyst

Peter Zdebski -- Barclays -- Analyst

Hi. This is Peter on for Tavy Rosner. Thanks for taking the question as well. Could you help us understand, almost -- the almost 50% sequential decline in Q1 when most of the quarter was intact outside of China compared with the strong rebound in Q2 where we had more widespread shutdowns, was a large portion of shipments set for later in the first quarter that got postponed? And if so, should we understand that the majority of those will be pushed out and realized in Q2?

Guy Avidan -- Chief Financial Officer

So the nature of the business in Kornit is back-end loaded in the quarter. It's not unique to Q1 2020. We see it almost every quarter, and the main impact was actually delayed in orders in the second half or most of March. As far as we know, we haven't lost any deal to competition.

We expect most of those deals to return throughout 2020.

Peter Zdebski -- Barclays -- Analyst

Great. And then could you give us some color on how you see the COVID-19 pause impacting the service and consumables business growth and how quickly that might rebound? Or how quickly you see that rebounding in 2H onwards?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

So in the short term, there was some impact because there were some sites that were closed across the globe. But longer term now, we see that they are reopened. We see that they are ramping up, both with the supplies and working around the clock. Some of them, of course, ordering new systems.

So we expect that the service business will be breakeven by Q4 2020. By end of this year, we will move to breakeven, and it will continue to be positive moving forward.

Peter Zdebski -- Barclays -- Analyst

That's helpful.

Jim Ricchiuti with Needham & Company. Please state your question.

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Thank you. Just a point of clarification for me. When you refer to a global strategic account and a global strategic customer, are we talking about one and the same customer or two customers?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

The same customer.

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

And just with respect to some of the putouts that you saw, I'm wondering, how much of it was the fact that facilities customers were reluctant to have you guys install equipment and facilities as opposed to concerns about the overall level of demand you might see?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

OK. Can you repeat the question? The line was not clear.

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

I'm sorry. I guess when you called out the fact that they were pushed orders. Was it a case of those customers being sensitive to the fact that in the midst of the pandemic, they didn't necessarily want you installed at that time? Has pandemic or concerns about and in the near -- that now has changed some?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

It's again something mixed. I would say that, in the beginning of March, what we have seen, we've seen a total shock in the industry. OK. People just decided to pause for a second to see where the -- what's going on in the world, what's going on in the industry.

And the last thing that they wanted to do now is to invest. So they didn't know what will be the result of this pandemic. A few weeks later, beginning of April, they understood that actually the pandemic is accelerating the e-commerce and accelerating all the trends that we were talking about. And they found themselves opening the sites, reopening the sites and working around the clock 24/7 and starting to ask us, hey, can you ship us more system in order to meet the demand that they're facing.

So it's a combination of shock. It's a combination of that they were forced to close sites. But immediately, a few weeks later, they started to reopen and produce around the clock.

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

And Ronen, you mentioned that -- if I heard you correctly, that Presto is -- has emerged as perhaps the biggest surprise in -- from a standpoint of surprise. Can you give us a sense as to either how customers now have this equipment? Or how many machines, thus far, this year have gone down?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

We cannot share how many machines. I can tell you that it's surpassing the target that we put in front of us. What we can see, some big projects moving into on-demand manufacturing, leveraging our Presto solution as a micro factory for on-demand manufacturing. And we see those projects around the world and some massive projects.

And those massive projects are not talking about one system. They are talking about multiple systems in each site.

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

But it sounds like these would include machines that are going to multiple customers?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. It's multiple customers, but some of those customers with a huge potential of multiple machines.

Jim Suva with Citigroup. Please state your question.

Jim Suva -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Jim Suva -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Thank you very much for the details thus far. It's been very helpful. I have a couple of follow-ups. On your slide entitled, Well Positioned, the last bullet you talk about, "We believe that market is now moving more decidedly in our direction, and we are ready to execute." Can you help us understand about why that type of a statement you have a confidence for or indications? It seemed like the market was kind of going digital printing steadily, but now you kind of throw an additional color, more decidedly in your direction and things like that.

So just kind of curious about anything behind that that we should think about. And then I have a few follow-ups.

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Thanks for the question. So you know that for a few years, we were talking about changing the supply chain, moving into proximity production, e-commerce was booming. We were talking about this on-demand manufacturing, with few of our customers are doing it.

We were talking about the trends of sustainability. All those were megatrends that we were talking about. But what we've seen in the last few weeks due to the pandemic that it's become -- we saw an inflection point to the textile industry. The textile industry understood and you see what happened in the retail market is really fully shut down, understood that they have to change the way they're doing business.

They cannot have any more massive inventory and write-offs. And they have to move into more sustainable way, into more agile way of production, and this required to move into digital. And we see that brands and retails moving to proximity production, and they are engaging with our customers. And we also are getting some substantial orders with new customers, which prove that we are in a different age of this industry.

Jim Suva -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Great. Then my follow-up question is on your prepared comments, I may have heard it wrong, but did you mention you had some write-offs, and was that for this period or last -- a year ago? And was that inventory or accounts receivable or any details on that?

Guy Avidan -- Chief Financial Officer

We mentioned that we had some write-offs when we discussed our gross margin. It was related to inventory, and it was in Q1.

Jim Suva -- Citigroup -- Analyst

OK. And is that inventory then like end-of-life inventory or it seems like with the economy coming back, you could -- there's a market for it? Or was it like especially configured or designed? Or how should we think about is it totally gone or is there a chance that you can actually resell it or the concern of more risk, of more writedowns?

Guy Avidan -- Chief Financial Officer

Due to less revenues this quarter and less demand, this is actually an accounting treatment. We expect due to shelf life that this inventory will not come back. Obviously, if demand is going to come back faster than expected, then this inventory will come back to life.

Jim Suva -- Citigroup -- Analyst

OK. Then my last question, professional sports, when we think about all the fan gear, hats, T-shirts, all these things, is that something you're closely monitoring and you are -- we need to be mindful of that coming back in the second half of the year?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

So we are working very closely with a few big brands. Of course, we announced about the partnership with Adidas. Some of our customers are really focusing on these segments. And we are developing some new solution in our labs that will be focused -- that are focusing on capturing the opportunity in a professional sport market.

We will be -- we believe that in H2, we will see this market coming back, and we will be ready to capture it.

Jim Suva -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Thank you so much for your details and clarifications. It's greatly appreciated.

Chris Moore with CJS Securities. Please state your question.

Chris Moore -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Chris Moore -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Hey, good evening, guys. Yes. Really, really helpful call. I just wanted to talk a little bit -- you talked some on it, Ronen, on the Vulcan.

I'm just trying to understand kind of this -- the acceleration toward the inflection point. Obviously, Atlas, Presto, Poly Pro, key systems. Does the thinking in terms of the Vulcan, does that ramp up further as well, kind of given this -- the whole movement that we're talking about?

Guy Avidan -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Actually, the Vulcan, the value proposition of the Vulcan is suited mainly for customers that are focusing on the mid-run length to long-run length, OK, versus the Atlas that is more focuses to short runs for customized, for one-offs, so there's a different value proposition to those products. The Vulcan is more focused, if you're looking at the vertical market, is more into the retail, into the brands, while the Atlas is more into the customized design segment. So now that we are starting to enter in a bigger way to the retail market and to the brand market, we see a better adoption of the Vulcan in those markets.

Chris Moore -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Good. Helpful. Thanks.

Greg Palm with Craig-Hallum. Please state your question.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC -- Analyst

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC -- Analyst

Thanks, and I appreciate all the color, and glad to hear you guys are doing well. Starting off, I think it was -- I don't know if it was you, Ronen or Guy, who mentioned peak season-like volumes that some of your customers shared recently, which presumably should bode well for consumable sales. Could you talk about growth rates for that segment, maybe not specifically, but just directionally, given everything on? And what are your expectations for the year then?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

So we are not breaking down the growth rate on the supplies versus the hardware at this stage, but as I mentioned, those customers that are in the customized design, in the online, they're already in peak season for a few weeks. And we see big consumption of things coming from this vertical. We also see very, very nice growth on the DTF side on the Presto, we see very, very high consumption there as well. So we expect to see the impact on the supplies in H2 and on top of the growth that we see also on the system side.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC -- Analyst

Got it. So no way to talk specifically, at least directionally, on maybe growth rates in Q1 or the first half? I just want to make sure that the comments about the --

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Overall, we gave some indication. Again, we don't want to give detailed guidance. The indication is that the Q2 will be at least 30%.

You will see at least 30% growth versus Q1 sequentially growth in Q2. In H2 we will -- you will see a strong single-digit growth H2 versus H2, so H2 2020 versus H2 2019, and we expect gross margin to be in the same range of last year in H2. And operating profit, a positive operating profit for the year.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC -- Analyst

Right. Yes. That's really helpful. And then, Guy, just following up on gross margins here in Q1.

Are you able to maybe quantify the impact from the inventory write-off? And then the negative mix, was that specifically among products? I would have thought there would have been positive mix overall due to higher proportion of consumables relative to product and service, but maybe I missed something.

Guy Avidan -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So in terms of scales, we actually mentioned three points. The first one was the decline in revenue, which was predominantly the No. 1 reason.

The second one was mix. And when we say mix, it's system mix. We're not addressing mix between in consumable and systems. But this quarter, we saw less favorable mix in the systems.

And the third one was inventory write-offs.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC -- Analyst

And then I'm just kind of curious how you're thinking about changes in your go-to-market strategy with everything going on. I mean trade shows, live events have obviously been an important part of that previously. And nobody knows how long we'll be in this pandemic, but are you thinking at all about sort of changes in that with less travel, less trade shows going on in the near term?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, yes, absolutely. And we prepared for that, and we're already running it for the last few weeks. We are doing many, many virtual demonstration, live, virtual demonstration from all our demo centers around the world with customers sitting on their own site and seeing live demonstration, they're sending out the material in advance. We are sending them the material printed after the demonstration, so they have the full experience.

We are planning to bring the experience close to the customers, doing some open houses across North America, Europe and Asia, close to customers instead of doing big trade shows. So those are the type of things that we are doing. We are doing many webinars. Tomorrow we have a very important webinar.

You are all invited to join the webinar tomorrow. So there's a lot of marketing activities, but we're moving much more to virtual. And it's -- I would say it's very successful till now.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC -- Analyst

Yes, makes sense. And last one, just for's a quick clarification, following up on a previous question regarding your global strategic account. So just to clarify, do you currently support them in all regions, North America, Europe and Asia?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

I was talking about ambitious growth plan. And I mentioned those three regions. I cannot share more information about the current status, if they are playing in all those three regions or it's a new site in those three regions.

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC -- Analyst

OK. Perfect. All right. Best of luck going forward.

Thanks for all the color. Thank you very much.

Brian Drab with William Blair. Please state your question.

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

I wouldn't bother you with one more at this late hour, unless I thought it was important. But on the direct-to-fabric market, it sounds like you're reaching an inflection point now with the new Presto. And this is a market that from the -- going back to the IPO slides, it's always been talked about as multiples and size of the direct to garment, maybe like five times or more the size. Are you -- first question is are you now at the point where you can -- where you feel like you can fully access that market with the products that you have? And second question is are you introducing more roll-to-roll products this year or in the near term?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Can you just repeat the first question because you were cutting out.

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

No, no. Sorry. No. I was saying the first question is with the product -- can you hear me now?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes.

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Can you more fully access this very large roll-to-roll market now with the products that you have in place? Or -- and then second question is are you introducing more roll-to-roll, the next version of the Presto, is that coming soon?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. The value proposition, actually, we are not addressing the mainstream market of the roll to roll. The value proposition is really about on-demand manufacturing of very short runs. And due to the market is moving now into proximity production, on-demand manufacturing of really short runs because of the e-commerce, then -- because of that, we see the momentum.

And we have a very strong momentum, as I mentioned. As of -- for the -- as regarding development, yes, we are developing new products that will come to the market some time -- hopefully soon.

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

OK. All right. Thank you very much.

Jim Ricchiuti with Needham & Company. Please state your question.

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Just two quick questions. It sounds like on the M&A side, you appear to be still having -- still have an active pipeline and potentially or could be moving forward over the near term. Is that a fair way to think about it?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Correct. Yes, we are very advanced in evaluation, and we identified a few good candidates. The focus is on the workflow, as we mentioned in the past. And we really hope that we will be able to announce something soon to the market about M&A activities.

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

OK. And Ronen, the second question is -- and this may not be a fair question just in light of the global economic environment, but you've laid out the -- exiting 2023, that kind of run rate of revenues. How should we think about that? Do things get pushed to the right?

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

It's a very, very good question. And I would be very, very open with you. We are super committed to the $500 million. Actually, we believe that it's going to be much bigger than $500 million.

And obviously, due to the pandemic, there might be a slight delay. We might find ourselves sometimes in 2024 instead of 2023, meeting the $500 million goal. It's too early to commit on that when exactly we are going to be there. We are still aiming to bring it as early as possible, but I don't want now to say, well, it will happen in Q4 2023 due to the pandemic situation.

I guess that in one quarter from now, we would be able to to share more detail when we are expecting to reach the $500 million. But if there will be delay, it will be a small delay.

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

I understand. Thank you.

There are no further questions. I'll now turn it back to management for closing remarks.

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

So thank you for joining today's call, and appreciate your continued interest in Kornit. I want to thank all our employees for their hard work and dedication through this unprecedented time, and I look forward to speaking with all of you throughout the quarter. Thank you very much, and good evening, all.

Kelsey Turcotte -- Investor Relations, The Blueshirt Group

Ronen Samuel -- Chief Executive Officer

Guy Avidan -- Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Ho -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Brian Drab -- William Blair and Company -- Analyst

Peter Zdebski -- Barclays -- Analyst

Jim Ricchiuti -- Needham and Company -- Analyst

Jim Suva -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Chris Moore -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Greg Palm -- Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC -- Analyst

