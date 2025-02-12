KORNIT DIGITAL Earnings Results: $KRNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

KORNIT DIGITAL ($KRNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $60,700,000, missing estimates of $61,701,503 by $-1,001,503.
KORNIT DIGITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of KORNIT DIGITAL stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 932,065 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,847,411
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 747,077 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,300,734
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 656,573 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,962,563
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. removed 405,461 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,549,017
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 380,392 shares (+421.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,773,132
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 372,443 shares (+138.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,527,110
- MORGAN STANLEY added 365,801 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,450,468
