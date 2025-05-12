KORNIT DIGITAL Earnings Preview: Recent $KRNT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KORNIT DIGITAL ($KRNT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $48,307,200 and earnings of -$0.04 per share.
KORNIT DIGITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of KORNIT DIGITAL stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 893,463 shares (+259.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,652,679
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 798,895 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,725,800
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 722,080 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,348,376
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 586,725 shares (+42.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,194,712
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 477,179 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,768,690
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. removed 405,461 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,549,017
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 383,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,312,448
