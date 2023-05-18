Kornit Digital Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KRNT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (Symbol: KRNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.33, changing hands as high as $24.44 per share. Kornit Digital Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRNT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.19 per share, with $44.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.16.

