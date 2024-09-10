Kornit Digital Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kornit Digital (KRNT) said its Board has authorized a program to repurchase up to $100 million of the company's ordinary shares as part of its capital allocation strategy. The company expects to fund repurchases with cash on hand.

Kornit Digital said the repurchases under the program may begin after the conclusion of a 30-day period for creditors of the company to object to the company's intent to effect a deemed distribution by way of repurchase.

Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network.

