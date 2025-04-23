Kornit Digital to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14

Kornit Digital will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, followed by a conference call at 8:30 am ET.

Kornit Digital Ltd. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 14, 2025, before the market opens. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am ET on the same day, which will be accessible through its website. Interested parties can join the live call via provided dial-in numbers, and a replay will be available shortly after the call until May 28, 2025. Kornit Digital, a leader in sustainable on-demand digital fashion and textile production, operates globally with a presence in over 100 countries.

Potential Positives

Kornit Digital is scheduled to release its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The forthcomingearnings conference callprovides an opportunity for direct engagement between company leadership and investors, fostering shareholder relations.

The company's established position as a market leader in sustainable and on-demand textile production is reiterated, highlighting its innovative role in the industry.

The global reach of Kornit Digital, serving customers in over 100 countries, underscores its significant market presence and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial performance forecasts or guidance for the upcoming quarter, which may indicate uncertainty or lack of confidence in future results.

The event of releasing earnings results and hosting a conference call could imply that prior performance was under scrutiny, sparking concerns about the company's financial health.

The reliance on live access for important information may exclude stakeholders who cannot attend or access the webcast, limiting transparency and communication.

FAQ

When will Kornit Digital announce its financial results?

Kornit Digital will announce its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 14, 2025, prior to market opening.

How can I access the Kornit Digitalearnings conference call

The conference call can be accessed live through Kornit’s website in the "Investors" section or by dialing 1-877-407-0792.

What time is the Kornit Digitalearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:30 am ET on May 14, 2025.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the call until May 28, 2025.

What services does Kornit Digital offer?

Kornit Digital provides sustainable, on-demand digital printing solutions, including systems, inks, software, and fulfillment services.

$KRNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KRNT stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, prior to the market open.





The Company will host anearnings conference calland webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 8:30 am ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit’s website,



www.kornit.com



, in the



"Investors"



section.





The dial-in information for the live call is:











Live Call:



1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263







Israel Troll Free:



1 809 406 247









A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in, available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on May 28, 2025.







Replay:



1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671







Replay ID:



13753164







About Kornit Digital







Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit



www.kornit.com



.







Investor Contact:







Jared Maymon





Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance







Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com





