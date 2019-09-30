Korn Ferry To Buy Three Leadership Development Companies From TwentyEighty

(RTTNews) - Organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry (KFY) agreed Monday to acquire three leadership development companies from cy, Inc. to bolsters its learning & development and training offerings. The three companies are Miller Heiman Group, AchieveForum, and Strategy Execution. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by November 1. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings in the first year of Korn Ferry's ownership.

Miller Heiman Group specializes in transforming sales performance and customer experience. AchieveForum offers frontline leadership development. Strategy Execution provides organizational and project management training.

These companies will be part of a newly branded Korn Ferry Digital (formerly the Products Group), which will work closely with Consulting.

The addition of these three companies is expected to further expand Korn Ferry's vast intellectual property and content and leverage the firm's digital delivery platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.