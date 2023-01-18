Korn Ferry To Acquire Salo For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Korn Ferry (KFY) Wednesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Salo, LLC. The transaction is expected to close on February 1. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Korn Ferry, an organizational consulting firm, said the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings.

Salo is a provider of finance, accounting, and HR interim talent. The acquisition is projected help Korn Ferry further broaden its ability to deliver to organization's experienced professionals.

