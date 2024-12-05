Korn Ferry reports Q2 adjusted EPS $1.21, consensus $1.21

Reports Q2 revenue $674.4M, consensus $675.35M. “I am pleased with our Q2 results, as we generated $674M in fee revenue,” said CEO Gary Burnison. “Earnings and profitability increased year over year and sequentially as we delivered $117M of Adjusted EBITDA, at a 17.4% margin, which is our sixth consecutive quarter of profitability improvement. Overall, our execution has been solid. The durability and potential of our business were evident once again during the quarter with stability in our Talent Acquisition fee revenues and new business, Digital new business trends improving and steady performance in Consulting. We also continue to invest for the future, as evidenced by the launch of the Korn Ferry (KFY) Talent Suite, which brings together our assessment, development, talent management, and total rewards solutions, allowing our clients to license our decades of expertise, proprietary insights and data-driven intelligence via a subscription-based model. Additionally, our recent Trilogy International investment expands our interim professional offerings to EMEA, which is a substantial addressable market opportunity.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KFY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.