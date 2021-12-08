Korn Ferry Q2 Profit Beats Estimates; Issues Q3 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Korn Ferry (KFY) said it achieved all-time financial performance highs in its second quarter. Fee revenue was up 47% year over year.

Second quarter adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.53 from $0.54, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to Korn Ferry was $75.8 million or $1.38 per share compared to $27.8 million or $0.51 per share, last year.

Total revenue increased to $643.4 million from $437.8 million, prior year. Fee revenue increased to $639.4 million from $435.4 million. Analysts on average had estimated $604.66 million in revenue.

For the third quarter, adjusted earnings per share is estimated to be in a range of $1.42 to $1.58, and fee revenue in the range of $640 million and $660 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.10 on revenue of $577.69 million.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on December 7, 2021, which is payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

