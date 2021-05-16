Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 161% Share Price Gain

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Take, for example Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Its share price is already up an impressive 161% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 19% gain in the last three months. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 23% in the last three years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, Korn Ferry actually shrank its EPS by 69%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 0.6% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Korn Ferry's revenue actually dropped 14% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:KFY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Korn Ferry, it has a TSR of 164% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Korn Ferry has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 164% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 21% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Korn Ferry that you should be aware of.

