Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Could Easily Take On More Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Korn Ferry's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Korn Ferry had US$395.1m in debt in October 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$792.8m in cash, so it actually has US$397.7m net cash.

How Healthy Is Korn Ferry's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:KFY Debt to Equity History January 5th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Korn Ferry had liabilities of US$697.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$936.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$792.8m as well as receivables valued at US$645.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$195.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Korn Ferry shares are worth a total of US$4.25b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Korn Ferry also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Korn Ferry grew its EBIT by 147% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Korn Ferry can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Korn Ferry has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Korn Ferry recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 85% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Korn Ferry's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$397.7m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$266m, being 85% of its EBIT. So is Korn Ferry's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Another factor that would give us confidence in Korn Ferry would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

