Korn/Ferry (KFY) Surges 9.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Korn/Ferry (KFY) shares rallied 9.7% in the last trading session to close at $71.43. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded this price increase in response to the company’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Earnings of $1.21 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.5%. Revenues of $555.2 million surpassed the consensus mark by 13.1%.

This staffing company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +63.3%. Revenues are expected to be $490.77 million, up 11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Korn/Ferry, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KFY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

