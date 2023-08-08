Korn Ferry (KFY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.18, changing hands as low as $51.46 per share. Korn Ferry shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFY's low point in its 52 week range is $44.685 per share, with $66.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.50.

