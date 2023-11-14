Korn Ferry (KFY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.58, changing hands as high as $50.76 per share. Korn Ferry shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KFY's low point in its 52 week range is $44.45 per share, with $59.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.69.

