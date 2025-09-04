Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Korn/Ferry (KFY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, indicating an increase of 5.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $685.13 million, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Korn/Ferry metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee Revenue- Total Executive search' should come in at $217.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fee Revenue' at $685.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Fee Revenue- Digital' to come in at $89.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fee Revenue- Consulting' will likely reach $162.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Korn/Ferry have returned +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, KFY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

