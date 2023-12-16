Korn Ferry (KFY) Price Target Increased by 5.22% to 61.71

The average one-year price target for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been revised to 61.71 / share. This is an increase of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 58.65 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.73% from the latest reported closing price of 57.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korn Ferry. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFY is 0.20%, an increase of 4.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 60,473K shares. The put/call ratio of KFY is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,619K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 2.28% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,740K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,654K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,832K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,713K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 0.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,656K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Korn Ferry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. The Company helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.