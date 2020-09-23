Korn Ferry (KFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Dividends
Korn Ferry (KFY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that KFY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.22, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFY was $29.22, representing a -33.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.99 and a 36.22% increase over the 52 week low of $21.45.

KFY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). KFY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports KFY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -101.03%, compared to an industry average of -33.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KFY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

