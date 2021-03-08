Korn Ferry (KFY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Korn Ferry (KFY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KFY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that KFY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KFY was $61.37, representing a -6.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.31 and a 186.11% increase over the 52 week low of $21.45.

KFY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). KFY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85. Zacks Investment Research reports KFY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -20.85%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KFY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.